Anika Noni Rose Launches BEDTIME STORIES FOR THE LITTLES!

Anika Noni Rose will be reading bedtime stories to your little ones via Instagram with Bedtime Stories for the Littles! Bedtime Stories for the Littles will be taking place on Rose's IGTV every Sunday at 7:30PM ET.

See her first installment of the series below!

Anika Noni Rose starred in Carmen Jones. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington. She co-starred in the smash hit film version of Dreamgirls as Lorelle Robinson. She also starred opposite James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad in the Broadway revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. She received wide acclaim for her performance as Kizzy in the recent History Channel remake of Roots, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination as Best Actress. She recently starred in the BET television series The Quad.





