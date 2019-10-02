Angela Lansbury Has Heard the Song 'Murder She Wrote' For the First Time

Angela Lansbury is known for her iconic role in the television series, Murder She Wrote. But somehow, she had never heard the song of the same name, released in 1993 by Chaka Demus and Pliers. That is, until now.

According to Page Six, Canadian Broadcasting Company's Radio Q DJ Tom Power played the song for the actress during an interview.

"That's very funny," Lansbury said. She asked about the men who performed the song, and was told they are legends in the reggae world.

"Oh, I'm thrilled to be a part of reggae, of course," Lansbury responded. "Wow, that's great!"

In 1993, during the show's initial run, Chaka Demus and Pliers' song "Murder She Wrote" climbed to 27 on the UK Singles charts. Later, it was sampled by various artists including Pitbull, French Montana and Omarion.

Listen to the song below:

Read more on Page Six.





