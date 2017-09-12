Andrew Rannells, Jane Lynch Set for Guest Appearances on NBC's WILL & GRACE

The guest list for NBC's upcoming WILL & GRACE reboot keeps getting starrier! According to out.com, GLEE's Jane Lynch and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells will appear in an upcoming episode of the revival. They join previously announced guest stars Ben Platt, HARRY Connick, Jr., Minnie Driver and Bobby Cannavale.

Rannells (Broadway's BOOK OF MORMON, FALSETTOS, HEDWIG) is no stranger to the small screen. He just wrapped the final season of HBO's GIRLS on which he played Hannah's BFF and roommate Elijah. On Sunday night, Lynch, who made her Broadway debut in ANNIE, received a Creative Arts Emmy for her role on her web series, DROPPING THE SOAP. She is best known for her role as Sue Sylvester on the FOX dramedy series GLEE.



Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles for NBC's 16-episode WILL & GRACE. The network has already greenlit a second season which will consist of 13 episodes. Will & Grace premieres on NBC Thursday, September 28 at 9 PM EST.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

