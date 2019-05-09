Andrew Garfield Will Star as James Rhodes in Musical Biopic INSTRUMENTAL

Andrew Garfield is headed back to the big screen! According to The List, the actor will play real-life pianist James Rhodes in the musical biopic, Instrumental. The film is an adaptation of Rhodes' autobiography 'A Memoir Of Madness, Medication And Music.'

The Theory of Everything director James Marsh is set to direct the project.

Rhodes' memoir delves into his childhood sexual abuse at an all-boys school, his struggles with mental and physical torment, eating disorders, and PTSD, and how music was his salvation.

Instrumental will be produced by Debra Hayward and Alison Owen's Monumental Pictures, which is also producing the upcoming live-action Cats film.

Garfield won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for ANGELS IN AMERICA. He made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Garfield's film credits include Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which combined grossed over 1.5 billion at the box-office; Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes opposite Michael Shannon and Laura Dern; David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor; Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go opposite Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan; Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus; Spike Jonze's robot love story I'm Here; Robert Redford's Lions For Lambs; Julian Jarrold's Red Riding Trilogy - 1974; and John Crowley's Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA's Best Actor Award in 2008.





