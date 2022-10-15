Andrea Miller's GALLIM Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary at Chelsea Factory This Month

Chelsea Factory will be the home for the 15th anniversary celebration of Brooklyn-based movement and visual arts company GALLIM. To mark the occasion, Founding Artistic Director, choreographer, and first-year Chelsea Factory Resident Artist Andrea Miller will stage iconic moments from the company's repertory, as well as never-before-seen works from October 19-20 at the landmarked Chelsea Factory (547 West 26th St., between 10th and 11th Avenues). Tickets for the October 19 performance, starting at $15, can be purchased at www.ChelseaFactory.org. Tickets for the October 20 gala event, starting at $150, can be purchased at www.gallim.org/gala.

Bringing 15 years of breathtaking movement and thought-provoking work to the stage, GALLIM will celebrate a milestone year in its pursuit of interdisciplinary artistic collaboration with two evenings of extraordinary performances. Andrea Miller's 2018 work Stone Skipping, the first site-specific, publicly-presented work at the Temple of Dendur in The Metropolitan Museum of Art, will resurface for a choreographic conversation about the human environmental footprint and the necessity for preservation of art. Sama, the company's collaborative work with U.K.-based Rambert2 that explores transcendent self-expression, will also return to the stage. Set to the colorful music of the Israeli band Balkan Beat Box, company artists will revisit the 2010 work I Can See Myself and its outrageously combustive energy that exposes the awkwardness of physical intimacy. While the evening will be interspersed with premiere works from Miller, the company rounds out its repertory retrospective with Desde, a retrospective piece in and of itself that weaves together the most fascinating moments from the first ten years of GALLIM.

A host of guest artists are also on tap to join the celebration on October 20 for the GALLIM at 15 Gala, an evening honoring visionary founding board member Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman of First Republic Bank. In addition to GALLIM artists, New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Taylor Stanley and Harrison Ball and former Miami City Ballet Principal Dancer Patricia Delgado will take the stage for special one-night-only performances. Multidisciplinary nightlife duo The Dragon Sisters-comprised of Odessa and GALLIM alum Issa-will also bring their boundary-breaking blend of hip hop, pop, and classical dance to the Chelsea Factory stage. The gala evening's entertainment will be completed by Grammy-nominated Colombian singer-songwriter Lido Pimienta.

Andrea Miller has established herself as a groundbreaking artist and choreographer relentless in her study of the deeper meanings of movement within the human experience. A sought-after creator and collaborator in art, film, theater, and fashion, in 2017-18 Miller became the first choreographer to be named Artist in Residence at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. She is also a Guggenheim Fellow, Princess Grace Fellow, Jerwood Fellow, and in 2018 she was featured in Forbes as a female entrepreneur and leader in the dance world. Andrea is the founder and artistic director of internationally renowned dance company GALLIM, based in Brooklyn where the company provides opportunities for movement study, creativity, and performance.

GALLIM is an innovative interdisciplinary arts organization expanding movement expression through live and digital art, education, and community building. Formed in 2007 to produce and perform the works of celebrated choreographer Andrea Miller, GALLIM has evolved into a nexus of creativity for artists, educators, students, and audiences, making meaningful contributions to life and culture through movement. Award-winning commissions include works for nontraditional sites, public spaces, theater, dance, film, fashion, and brands. Partnerships include The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Met Breuer, The Guggenheim Museum, Frieze Festival, Art Basel, director Xavier Dolan with actors Jessica Chastain and Kit Herrington, Philip Johnson's Glass House, Grace Farms, The Kennedy Center, Alice Tully Hall, Théâtre National de Chaillot de Paris, Sadler's Wells, Royal Opera House, Tanz Bremen, Teatre Grec in Barcelona, Teatros Del Canal, Grand Theatre de la Ville de Luxembourg, BAM, The Joyce, Jacob's Pillow, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Spoleto USA, Hermès, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, and Vogue. Miller's most recent commissions include the pandemic responsive You Are Here, a sculpture, sound, and performance installation for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; New York City Ballet; Martha Graham Dance Company; and Ailey II.

Chelsea Factory exists to support artists and audiences as we collectively navigate beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. With an emphasis on support for New York City-based artists, Chelsea Factory provides highly subsidized creation and presentation space, production resources, and dynamic connections that create transformative experiences for its partners across genres. Chelsea Factory was founded by Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman of First Republic Bank, with significant support from the First Republic Foundation. As a pop-up project with a finite organizational life, Chelsea Factory remains a collaborative and noncompetitive resource to the partners it serves, as well as a place for New Yorkers to find connection, inspiration, and joy. To learn more, visit ChelseaFactory.org.

Chelsea Factory presents the 15th anniversary celebration of Andrea Miller's GALLIM on October 19-20 at 7:30pm. Tickets for the October 19 performance, priced $15-30, are available online at www.ChelseaFactory.org. GALLIM at 15 gala tickets for the evening of October 20, starting at $150, can be purchased at www.gallim.org/gala.