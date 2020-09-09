André De Shields, Kristina Wong, And More To Appear In Livestream Event CREATING HOME TOGETHER

The event kicks off the week-long celebration of Welcoming Week, September 12-20

This Saturday, September 12, Welcoming America hosts the livestream event #CreatingHomeTogether: A Welcoming Week Experience on Facebook and YouTube. The event kicks off the week-long celebration of Welcoming Week, September 12-20.

The event features music and dance performances, stories of diverse immigrant experiences, and a special message from Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning musical actor André De Shields, best known for his Broadway performances in The Wiz and Hadestown.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Welcoming Week 2020 kickoff event," says De Shields. "The work that Welcoming America is doing means a great deal to me, especially in this year when we have had to fight so hard to combat racism and hatred. Their work educates and uplifts with the goal of ensuring everyone feels welcome and included and feels like they can create a home together."

Kristina Wong will also make an appearance in the livestream order of events. Kristina is a performance artist, comedian, writer, actor, and elected representative of the Wilshire Center Koreatown Sub-district 5 Neighborhood Council in Los Angeles, CA.

Saturday, September 12 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Hosted virtually on Facebook Live and YouTube. Registration: Not required, but recommended (registration link).

