André De Shields, John Benjamin Hickey and John Glover to Take Part in Discussion Honoring Terrence McNally
In an event presented on Ovee, Moderator Lucy Merkjee of the Tribeca Film Festival and filmmaker Jeff Kaufman will be leading a discussion about the life and legacy of the Tony Award winning playwright and LGBTQ activist Terrence McNally. The event will be held on Wed, Jun 17, 2020, at 8:00 PM EDT.
John Benjamin Hickey, John Glover, and André De Shields will be joining the conversation. John Benjamin Hickey and John Glover worked with McNally on his Tony Award Winning play "Love! Valour! Compassion!", while AndréDe Shields originated the role of Noah "Horse" T. Simmons in the Terrence McNally / David Yazbek musical adaptation of the film "The Full Monty."
For more information and to register for the event click HERE.
To watch, visit: https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/ve6sn
