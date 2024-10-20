Anabella Lenzu to Present LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER: LIVE PERFORMANCE AND FILM PREMIERE in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The unique Argentinian dancer/actress/storyteller ANABELLA LENZU will present the 20-minute film premiere and live performance of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER, also featuring her darling young daughter Fiamma Lenzu-Carroll, Sunday November 17, 3 PM, at Brooklyn's Center for Performance Research, 361 Manhattan Avenue.

On this 18th anniversary season, Anabella premieres a very personal work dedicated to the lives of women artists who are immigrant mothers living in New York City. Anabella seeks to capture these underrepresented women's stories to inspire dialogue, appreciation, and social support instead of the ongoing prejudice experienced by mothers and women in the arts.

Since 2006, Anabella Lenzu has presented 400 performances, created 15 choreographic works at 100 venues, and produced 10 dance films presented in over 200 festivals nationally and internationally.

Performance Details:

Sunday, November 17 at 3 PM

Center for Performance Research, 361 Manhattan Avenue, Unit 1, Brooklyn

Admission: $25; $10 for students & seniors

Reservations: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/cpr-anabella-lenzudancedrama



Director/Choreographer/Drawings: Anabella Lenzu

Additional Choreography: Isadora Duncan's La Mere (1921)

Duncan coach: Catherine Gallant

Videographer/Editor/Music Composition: Todd Carroll

Text: Anabella Lenzu & Jerzy Grotowski

www.AnabellaLenzu.com