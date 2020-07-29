Amy Ryan and Chad Coleman to Star in Reading of AJAX for EMS Community

The Reading Will Take Place on Thursday, July 30, From 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

The Wire stars Amy Ryan and Chad Coleman are coming together for a special performance for New York City's EMS Community, addressing the impact of COVID-19. Paramedic Anthony Almojera will perform alongside Ryan and Coleman in dramatic reading of Greek Tragedy Ajax.

Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers is an innovative initiative to help nurses, doctors, EMS, first responders, administrators, and other health care providers engage in healing, constructive discussions about the unique challenges and stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic. All performances are conducted via Zoom.

More than 540,000 frontline healthcare workers in New York City have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, undergoing extraordinary stress and trauma. The goal of these performances is to create free, easily-accessible opportunities for medical providers, who may be struggling in isolation with trauma, loss, illness, grief, and distress, to name and communalize their experiences, connect with colleagues, and access available resources.

This event is a collaboration with The Uniformed EMS Officers Union, and the EMS FDNY Help Fund.

https://theaterofwar.com/projects/theater-of-war-for-medical-communities

WHEN:

Thursday, July 30

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

WHERE:

Register for ZOOM link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theater-of-war-ems-tickets-113362444122

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You