Amy Oestreicher Releases Memoir MY BEAUTIFUL DETOUR: AN UNTHINKABLE JOURNEY FROM GUTLESS TO GRATEFUL

Author, Amy Oestreicher has released her memoir, My Beautiful Detour: An Unthinkable Journey from Gutless to Grateful. Following a run at the famed Feinstein's/54 Below, The Triad Theatre, United Solo Festival, Barrington Stage Company (Tony-Award winning William Finn's Cabaret Series) and a nationwide tour from Washington D.C. to Hawaii of her multi-award winning musical, "Gutless & Grateful," performer, playwright and four-time TEDx speaker Amy Oestreicher had almost lost her life.

At nearly 18, she was headed for her prom, college, then hopefully, Broadway, until a blood clot caused her stomach to explode, setting her off course. Amy slipped into a coma for months, only to emerge to be told she may never eat or drink again, while coming to terms with a long kept secret - that she was sexually abused by a trusted mentor. Enter her poignant, true-to-life adventure, My Beautiful Detour: An Unthinkable Journey from Gutless to Grateful, now a CT-Press Club Award winning memoir, and as of January 2021, a self-narrated audiobook, where the resilient 33-year old records over 40 characters in her "unthinkable journey" - plus a few surprise "cameo appearances."

What Oestreicher is most thrilled about for this new edition is an afterword written and narrated by Tony Award winning composer and lyricist William Finn. "I was first introduced to his work at 15. I wrote him a huge fan letter, he ended up calling me, and then after my coma, became a true mentor and friend, to this very day. It means the world to me that he's written such a beautiful afterward for my book." Their relationship came full circle when Oestreicher performed her original one-woman musical as part of Mr. Finn's Cabaret Series at Barrington Stage Company. "That was certainly an unexpected flower on my detour, but theatre has been what's guided me from the time I was a kid, it's been there for me ever since, and will keep being the light that drives me forward."

Her memoir speaks about resilience-building by employing four strategies: Creativity, Storytelling, Hope, and Gratitude - a winning-combination - and staples that have guided her through tough challenges, propelling her to gain perspective and thrive. She also shares how to utilize these key principles to change attitudes, tap into talents, and find positivity no matter the obstacle. Amy believes Creativity is a mindset, Hope must be created, Storytelling makes sense of your path, and Gratitude can be harnessed and is healing.

"This 4-ingredient recipe for resilience is more than you'd find on greeting card or inspirational poster. By implementing these habits daily, people can absolutely enrich their lives. These concepts are calls to actions to make 'heroic changes,' and I'm thrilled to share my personal experience and the positive changes we're all capable of making right now." said Amy.

In addition, she's pleased to announce the February publication of Creativity and Gratitude: Exercises and Inspiration for a Year of Art, Hope and Healing (Apollo Books) - a hands-on workbook and companion to her memoir.

Amy is not only a memoirist, but an Audie Award-nominated author, PTSD peer-to-peer specialist, artist, speaker for TEDx and RAINN, award-winning actress, and playwright. Amy is also a mental health advocate, workshop leader, clothing designer and all-around dynamo, despite her continued challenges.

"I'm excited to share my story: how I navigated a seemingly impossible situation to find the real gifts that anyone can discover from facing obstacles of their own. I wrote My Beautiful Detour to convey my unwavering love of life and to set a template for those who follow. I'm grateful for all who have played unmatched roles along my journey and am proud to celebrate with an audiobook that is definitely unlike any other!" This audiobook features exclusive clips of her performances, and original songs that helped her along her journey which she premiered in her famed one women musicals "Gutless & Grateful" and "Passageways: Songs of Connection, Abnormal & Sublime." Oestreicher has self-narrated her entire memoir, after being nominated for an Audie-Award for her work on the women's empowerment anthology, "Nevertheless She Persisted," and used this time of COVID quarantine to record all 513 pages. "I'm especially excited because I also feature some great cameos from the doctors who saved my life, family, and others who have really influenced my journey." Oestreicher was last seen at Feinstein's/54 Below with her hit one-woman musical, Gutless & Grateful (Barrington Stage Company, Tony Award®-winning William Finn's Cabaret Series, Sheen Center, Metropolitan Room, and others.) She's shared the power of theatre and music in her four TEDx Talks, and her story has been featured on NBC's "Today," CBS, Huffington Post, Seventeen, Cosmopolitan, ABC, and more. With music and lyrics inspired by the "beautiful detours" that came after nearly 30 surgeries and assault, the multi-award winning songstress shares her journey as a woman with a wild passion for life and self-discovery through the power of music and art. After rave reviews at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, and the Triad, Amy's story and songs show that you never know what you're capable of until you're tested, and that the gifts of a "detour" can be beautifully rewarding.

To find out more about Amy Oestreicher please visit her website at www.amyoes.com.