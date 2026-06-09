Amoeba Productions to Present The 2026 Emerging Choreographers’ Residency Showcase

Amoeba Productions, a performing arts nonprofit in New York City, is excited to announce the Emerging Choreographers' Residency: a program empowering two emerging dance artists to develop and present original new works. The residency will culminate in a one-night-only performance on June 28th, 2026 at Arts on Site, 12 St. Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003, featuring two original 20-minute pieces. Co-produced by Elizabeth Buchheister.

About the Emerging Choreographers Residency

Amoeba Productions will host a residency program for two choreographers. Each choreographer will create a 20-minute original piece to present for a one-night-only performance. Choreographers are permitted to bring their own dancers. The choreographers, dancers, and Amoeba staff will meet and rehearse once a week for three weeks before the performance.

About the choregraphers:

Gable Couch

(she/they) is a New York City based dancer and choreographer. As an artist, Gable is interested in creating rich, tangible worlds that audiences feel they could step in and experience for themselves. When it comes to aesthetic and theme, Gable wants to push each work to the maximum. Their most recent choreographic work has been featured at The Tank, Spoke the Hub, Green Space, Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, Under St. Marks Theater, and One Day Dance Festival. Gable holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Malachi Kingston

(he/him) is a 20-year-old student pursuing his dreams. Malachi has trained and continues to train in a number of genres such as ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, hip hop, and others. He is a rising choreographer who enjoys sharing his talent with the rest of the world. Malachi participated in the DanceLab New York NextGen program, where he was able to build and hone his choreographic skills, which led to him choreographing works and presenting at Battery Dance Festival, Uptown Rising, and Summerpulse 2025. He has trained at Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center and Flightpath Dance Project and is currently studying at Purchase College Conservatory of Dance.

About the Dancers:

RED RIGHT HAND choreographed by Gable Couch

Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Cecilia Murphy, Michaella Barron, Ailey MacDavid, io Ermoli, Jaid Green, Cate Benioff, Sarah Baghdadi, Emma Edy Morris, Maddie Barry, Kayleigh Duggan, Madeline Anderson, Faythe Kelly, & Antonia Santangelo

SACRED GROUND choreographed by Malachi Kingston

Pascal Johnson, Aaliyah Hunter, Bianca Calá, Janiye Burnett, Owen Lunsford, Ellington Hurd-Tanner, Dorien Young, Elise Hunt, & Kennedy Simon

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