American Theatre Magazine Picks Most Produced Plays and Playwrights of 2017- 18 Season

In the October 2017 issue of American Theatre, the publication has compiled its annual lists of the Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights in the country. Using their data, the magazine seeks to highlight trends and names to know in the American theatre.

The selection process was made thought 380 season submissions from participating TCG theaters. Excluding readings and workshops, and only counting "full productions with at least a week's worth of performances" (excluding seasonal productions of Dickens' A Christmas Carol and Shakespeare's works) the publication made their list based on 1,917 distinct productions across the USA.

Below, find their lists of this year's most produced plays and playwrights:

TOP 10 MOST-PRODUCED PLAYS OF 2017-18

Shakespeare in Love, adapted for the stage by Lee Hall, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard: 15

Fun Home, adapted by Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, lyrics by Kron, and music by Jeanine Tesori: 12

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau: 11

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon: 9

Marjorie Prime by JorDan Harrison: 9

The Humans by Stephen Karam: 8

A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry: 8

Heisenberg by Simon Stephens: 8

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon: 8

Sense and Sensibility (all adaptations): 8

adapted by Kate Hamill from Jane Austen: 7

adapted by Emma Whipday and Brian McMahon: 1

TOP 20 MOST-PRODUCE PLAYWRIGHTS OF 2017-18

