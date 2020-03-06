American Idol Finalist Crystal Bowersox To Perform At Club Helsinki Hudson
Folk-country pop singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox, an American Idol finalist who was the first contestant in the program's history to have one of her original songs played on the show, returns to Club Helsinki Hudson on Thursday, July 16, at 8pm.
Bowersox is critically acclaimed for her considerable vocal prowess - her soulful audition pieces on Idol included songs by Aretha Franklin, Erma Franklin, Gladys Knight and Lavern Baker - and she has gone on to enjoy a successful post-American Idol career of originality and authenticity, along the way winning the endorsement of Jakob Dylan, who duetted with Bowersox on "Stitches," a rootsy ballad the two co-wrote for her 2013 album "All That for This."
Crystal moved to Chicago as a teenager, where she spent her days performing underground on subway platforms in between working odd jobs. Her successful stint on American Idol changed everything, and she got a record deal with Jive Records; she currently records for her own Mamasox label.
The 34-year-old Bowersox has performed alongside Harry Connick Jr., Joe Cocker, Alanis Morrisette, Michael Franti, John Popper and B.B. King. At her most soulful, she channels Sade; at her hardest-rocking, she recalls Melissa Etheridge, at her twangiest, she's in the vein of Mary Chapin Carpenter.
Bowersox originally drew the attention of the American Idol judges with her rendition of the Jerry Ragovoy-penned "A Piece of My Heart," written for Erma Franklin and made famous by Janis Joplin. Among the songs that took her to the winner's circle were her renditions of Kris Kristofferson's "Me and Bobby McGee" (also made famous by Joplin); Paul McCartney's "Maybe I'm Amazed"; Melissa Etheridge's "Come to My Window"; "Come Together" by the Beatles; "Give Me One Reason" by Tracy Chapman; and "If It Makes You Happy" by Sheryl Crow.
In 2017 Bowersox released an aptly titled live album called "Alive." Bowersox is outspoken in support of people living with Type 1 Diabetes, such as herself, and for LGBTQ rights; Crystal identifies herself as bisexual. Her next album is expected to be released sometime this year.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
