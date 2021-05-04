American Classical Orchestra Offers Free Digital Events This Summer

American Classical Orchestra, New York City's foremost period instrument orchestra, rolls out a range of free digital activities from May through July, beginning on May 6 with a livestreamed program featuring Beethoven's Clarinet Trio as part of Gotham Early Music Scene's popular Midtown Concerts Series.

Additional digital offerings include the Orchestra's lively new podcast series TACOTalk, hosted by Artistic Director and Founder Thomas Crawford and featuring ACO musicians and special guests (new episodes through May 25); plus the release of seven new video recordings of Beethoven sonatas played on fortepiano-showcasing two instruments from the Metropolitan Museum's distinguished collection, among many other key makers-performed by an impressive roster of early music keyboardists from around the globe (June 3 - July 15).



TACOTalk PODCAST SERIES

TACOTalk is the new podcast series of the ACO, affectionately called "TACO" by its members. Through in-depth conversations with the Orchestra's musicians and special guests, host and artistic director Thomas Crawford shares insights about music, the period-instrument movement in the United States, and why the ACO plays those "old" instruments. Produced by Mark Zaki, each episode explores the ways classical musicians intersect with historical performance and contemporary culture. Eleven episodes are available so far. Details of the remaining four episodes for this season will be released in May and are listed below. Click here to access all podcasts.



May 4: Godfather of the Fortepiano

With American pianist Malcolm Bilson

May 11: Duo Concertante II

With ACO's principal bassist John Feeney and violinist Krista Bennion Feeney

May 18: Classical Music for Kids

With the founder of the Orchestra's CMK initiative, Mae Miller

May 25: In the Maestro's Words

TACOTalk producer Mark Zaki interviews artistic director Thomas Crawford





GOTHAM EARLY MUSIC SCENE'S MIDTOWN CONCERTS SERIES

THURSDAY, MAY 6 AT 1:15PM ET

ACO musicians debut on this series with a rarely-heard period instrument rendition of Beethoven's Clarinet Trio, Opus 11, in addition to the Adagio Cantabile from Johann Baptist Vanhal's Sonata No. 3 in B-flat for Clarinet and Piano. Artists include Myron Lutzke, principal cello of the ACO; early music pianist Dongsok Shin, who will perform on an original Viennese fortepiano dated 1800; and classical clarinetist Edward Matthew, whose appearances range from the Handel + Haydn Society to Broadway for Phantom of the Opera. The performance will be livestreamed on the Midtown Concerts Series' website, its Facebook page, and the series' YouTube channel. It will remain available for on demand streaming.



Midtown Concerts Series, Thursday, May 6 at 1:15pm ET

Edward Matthew, clarinet

Myron Lutzke, cello

Dongsok Shin, fortepiano

Beethoven: Clarinet Trio, Op. 11

Vanhal: Sonata No. 3 in B-flat for Clarinet and Piano

Access: Free livestreamed concert available on Midtown Concerts Series website, on its Facebook page, and its YouTube channel. Also available for on demand streaming.



BEETHOVEN SONATAS VIDEO RELEASES, JUNE 3 - JULY 15

Recitals featuring Beethoven's 32 piano sonatas performed on fortepiano were scheduled to be part of the ACO's Sfzp Project, its three-year cycle of programs and events designed to advance fortepiano performance in New York City and beyond. Cancelled this season due to the pandemic but scheduled to resume in fall 2022, the Orchestra decided to film the performance of seven of those sonatas. The works are performed by leading keyboard artists from around the world on original and replica magnificent fortepianos, including two instruments from the Metropolitan Museum's collection. The films will be released weekly on Thursdays at 11am ET from June 3 - July 15, available for streaming on ACO's website, Facebook page, and the series' YouTube channel. They will remain accessible for on demand streaming.

Thursday, June 3, 11am ET

Eric Zivian, pianoforte

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12 in A-flat Major, Op. 26 'Funeral March'

Recorded in Jan. 2021 by videographer Boby Borisov in Berkeley, California on a Paul Poletti copy of a Jean-Marie Dulcken fortepiano c. 1795



Thursday, June 10, 11am ET

Shuann Chai, pianoforte

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in F minor, Op. 57 'Appassionata'

Recorded in May 2021 by videographer Eric de Clercq at the Edwin Beunk atelier in the Netherlands on an 1807 John Broadwood fortepiano.

Thursday, June 17, 11am ET

Dongsok Shin, fortepiano

Beethoven: Early Piano Sonata to be confirmed

Recorded in May 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on a 1792 Johann Stein.



Thursday, June 24, 11am ET

Jiayan Sun, fortepiano

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21, in C Major, Op. 53 'Waldstein'

Recorded in May 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on an 1827 John Broadwood fortepiano.

Thursday, July 1, 11am ET

Petra Somlai, fortepiano

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2 'quasi una fantasia' 'Moonlight'

Previously released, recorded in June 2020 by Daniël Brüggen at Old-Chatolick Church in Amsterdam, on a Chris Maene copy of an Anton Walter fortepiano, 1795.



Thursday, July 8, 11am ET

Shuann Chai, fortepiano

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G Major, Op. 79 'Cuckoo'

Recorded in May 2021 by videographer Eric de Clercq at the Edwin Beunk atelier in the Netherlands on an 1800 Michael Rosenberger Viennese.



Thursday, July 15, 11am ET

Dongsok Shin, fortepiano

Beethoven: Late Piano Sonata to be confirmed

Recorded in May 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on an 1827 John Broadwood fortepiano.