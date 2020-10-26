American Ballet Theatre to Offer Online Ballet Classes for Adults

ABT will offer 90-minute ballet technique classes at beginner and intermediate/advanced levels, and 45-minute Body Conditioning for Dancers at all skill levels.

Ballet students of all skill levels, ages 16 and up, can train with experts from the comfort of home. Beginning November 2, American Ballet Theatre will offer weekday ballet technique and body conditioning classes, taught by esteemed faculty and ABT dancers via Zoom.

For seven weeks, November 2-December 18, ABT will offer 90-minute ballet technique classes at beginner and intermediate/advanced levels, and 45-minute Body Conditioning for Dancers at all skill levels. Technique classes are priced at $15 per class, with a six-class package offered at $80. Body Conditioning for Dancers classes are priced at $10 per class.

American Ballet Theatre's adult ballet and conditioning classes are taught by ABT dancers and faculty including Artistic Director of the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Cynthia Harvey, Yan Chen, Luigi Crispino, Franco De Vita, Thomas Forster, Raymond Lukens, Samantha Shelton, Ethan Stiefel, and Leann Underwood. See below for class descriptions.

Beginner Ballet

A perfect class for those getting started or revisiting ballet again as an adult. This class will focus on alignment, foundation of technique, and movement quality. It is recommended that students have an understanding of basic ballet vocabulary.

Intermediate/Advanced Ballet

This class is a great option for those looking to maintain and improve their ballet technique while training at home. Designed for dancers with a considerable amount of previous ballet training and a knowledge of ballet vocabulary, this class will focus on technical strength, coordination, and movement quality. Students should have strong technique at the barre and center.

Body Conditioning for Dancers Body

conditioning consists of easy-to-follow body weight exercises, created for and inspired by ballet dancers/fitness professionals. Body conditioning will help you develop lean muscle mass while improving your balance, flexibility, endurance, and overall health and well-being.

Space is limited to 50 students per class. Registration is required and begins 14 days prior to the scheduled class. For more information, visit ABT's website. Class schedule and faculty are subject to change. For information about ABT's free virtual offerings for children, please visit the ABTKids Daily website.

For more information visit: https://www.abt.org/

