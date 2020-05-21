American Ballet Theatre Joins New York Cares to Assist Volunteer Efforts for The Actors Fund and KEEN
Building on the success of American Ballet Theatre's "80 Hours of Service" with the New York Cares Coat Drive, which kicked off the Company's 80th Anniversary earlier this year, ABT staff and artists are again joining forces with New York Cares to serve New Yorkers in need. In addition, ABT will begin its first collaboration with KEEN, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now, to bring creative movement to children and young adults with disabilities.
During the world health crisis resulting from COVID-19, New York Cares continues to serve the NYC community by mobilizing New Yorkers in volunteer service. To aid in this effort, volunteers from American Ballet Theatre will participate in virtual phone banking to assist seniors and other adults served by The Actors Fund, a human services organization focused on the needs of the entertainment community, including dancers. This socially distanced activity will take place through one-on-one phone calls to clients of The Actors Fund. The calls will serve as an important source of socialization and a way to connect those in need to appropriate support.
American Ballet Theatre will extend its service by working with KEEN, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now, a New York Cares Community Partner. Participants in KEEN, an athletics-based program open to youths with physical or development disabilities, will be given exclusive access to free online creative movement classes, designed by ABT Teaching Artists and tied to themes around ABT's repertory. KEEN families will gain insight into ballet through exposure to ABTKids Daily activities and virtual dance classes.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for ABT artists and staff to share the warmth and empathy that is the hallmark of American Ballet Theatre," said ABT Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett. "We are grateful to our partners at New York Cares for their incredible leadership and exemplary model of service to the city we call home. We are proud to partner with New York Cares, The Actors Fund, and KEEN to offer our time and talents to our fellow New Yorkers."
For more information on American Ballet Theatre, please visit www.abt.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)