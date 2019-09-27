Amazon's Jennifer Salke Hopes For More FLEABAG From Phoebe Waller-Bridge

After two seasons, it was announced that the Amazon series Fleabag, from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was ending. But, according to Deadline, Amazon's Jennifer Salke is hoping for more from the series following Fleabag's Emmy wins.

Salke hopes that Waller-Bridge is on board for at least one more season of the series, she revealed.

"She's probably thinking to herself like 'geez do I have another story to tell because people really love this,'" Salke said.

This comes right after it was announced that Waller-Bridge signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, allowing her to produce new television content for Amazon Prime Video for a rumored three years.

"She's a very prolific producer, but she's not going to do a show just to do a show," Salke said of Waller-Bridge. "She was thinking about a movie, thinking about a show. She's pretty special."

Read more on Deadline.





