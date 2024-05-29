Video: Jane Krakowski Reveals That She Attends 'Two or Three Shows a Week' Ahead of Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark on Wednesday where she discussed her method of keeping track of the Broadway shows she has seen during Tony season. Krakowski also went on to discuss what it was like to win a Tony herself.

"I'm going to 2 or 3 [shows] a week. I had to make an Excel sheet to be able to fit them all in before the Tony Awards...that's just the way I like to do it. I like to see every show before the Tony Awards," the actress said.

Krakowski won a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance in the revival of Maury Yeston's Nine, where she starred alongside Antonio Banderas.

"It was a dream come true to win a Tony and I support all my friends that are nominated this year..Sadly, I can't go to the Tony Awards because I will be in Dublin filming the next season of Name That Tune."

Watch the full video!

About Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski is an award-winning triple threat actress most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC’s Emmy Award-winning 30 Rock. She earned a 2003 Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel.

Other Broadway credits include She Loves Me, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees as well as Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl’s 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast.