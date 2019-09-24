Amazon Signs Overall Deal With FLEABAG's Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Deadline reports that actress, playwright, producer, and writer Phoebe Waller Bridge, who took home three Emmys for "Fleabag" Sunday night, has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. The company produced "Fleabag."

Waller-Bridge will produce new television content for Amazon Prime Video under the overall deal, which is rumored to last for three years.

"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon," said Waller-Bridge. "Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going."

In addition to creating, writing, producing, and starring in "Fleabag" on Amazon Prime, Waller-Bridge is the creator and executive producer of "Killing Eve" starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. "Fleabag" began as a stage play.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "As evident in her great success at THE EMMY AWARDS this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing. Fleabag has been a gift to our Prime Video customers, and we are excited for what comes next from this brilliant mind to dazzle and delight our global audience."

Read the original story on Deadline.





