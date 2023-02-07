Amanda Seyfried to Play a Theatre Director in Atom Egoyan's SEVEN VEILS Film

Amanda Seyfried is set to star in SEVEN VEILS, a new feature film from acclaimed filmmaker Atom Egoyan (Chloe, The Sweet Hereafter, Remember) and Rhombus Media. Filming is set to begin next week in Toronto, Canada.

Seyfried plays Jeanine, an earnest theatre director, who has been given the daunting task of remounting her former mentor's most famous work, the opera Salome. Haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to color the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away.

SEVEN VEILS is written and directed by Egoyan, who also produces the film alongside Niv Fichman (Enemy, The Red Violin), Simone Urdl (The Captive, Away From Her), Fraser Ash (BlackBerry, Possessor) and Kevin Krikst (BlackBerry, Possessor).

"I first produced Salome for the Canadian Opera Company almost thirty years ago and have been haunted by its themes," says Egoyan. "This is a project I've been dreaming about for years and it's such a thrill to be reunited with Amanda after the amazing experience we had together making Chloe."

Seyfried recently starred in Hulu's The Dropout for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and was recently nominated for a SAG Award, as well as a PGA Award alongside her fellow producers on the series. She also received an Academy Award nomination in 2021 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in David Fincher's Mank. Seyfried and Egoyan previously collaborated on the 2009 feature film Chloe.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She has since teased the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement.

Her other film credits include Les Misérables; Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John with Channing Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave.

SEVEN VEILS is a Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts production, produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, in association with Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, XYZ Films and the Canadian Opera Company. XYZ's Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray and Nick Spicer will Executive Produce, alongside John Sloss of Cinetic Media, and Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures.

SEVEN VEILS is a reteaming of XYZ Films, IPR.VC and Rhombus Media, who earlier produced and co-financed the highly anticipated Matt Johnson film BLACKBERRY, which will premiere in competition at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films for the U.S. last year. XYZ Films co-financed SEVEN VEILS and will introduce the project to buyers in Berlin. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

XYZ's current projects include Sundance Midnight selection Run Rabbit Run, starring Sarah Snook which recently sold to Netflix, Blackberry from director Matt Johnson, which just sold to IFC Films and is competition at the Berlinale, Svalta starring Nick Frost and Lena Heady, The Wasp starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer, The Black Kaiser starring Mads Mikkelsen, Hounds of War starring Frank Grillo, Robert Patrick and Rhona Mitra, and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film Something in the Dirt which premiered at Sundance 2022.

Its current slate also includes Nic Cassavetes' God Is a Bullet starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, Nocebo directed by Lorcan Finnegan with Eva Green and Mark Strong, and Accused from BAFTA-nominated Boiling Point director Phillip Barantini. XYZ is in post-production on the Netflix Original Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative Artists. Egoyan is repped by WME, Cinetic Media and Great North Artists Management.