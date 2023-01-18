Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports

A "Thelma & Louise" musical has been in the works since 2021.

Jan. 18, 2023  

On the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, Amanda Seyfried confirmed her plans to do a Broadway musical.

"Listen, I wanna go to Broadway. I wanna sing. I think I'm finally getting to that point where it's gonna happen," Seyfried said to E! News.

Last week, it was reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement.

"It's as little more rocker. You should hear Evan Rachel Wood sing. I mean, my god," she shared.

A "Thelma & Louise" musical has been in the works since 2021 with director Trip Cullman at the helm, and featuring a book by Halley Feiffer and music by Neko Case. Seyfried's comments on the carpet signal that she has been working on the musical for some time.

"It was this moment that had been ramping up for years and I had to be there. It's a dream," Seyfried revealed. "So I did miss [The Golden Globes] for an incredible reason."

Watch the complete interview clip below, in which Seyfried also shares that she wants to do Broadway because it "scares the hell" out of her.

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 American female buddy road crime film directed by Ridley Scott and written by CALLIE KHOURI. It stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a road trip which ends up in unforeseen circumstances. Filming took place from June to August of 1990. The supporting cast include Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.

Amanda Seyfried won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her performance in The Dropout.

Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave

Watch the interview clip here:



