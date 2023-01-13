Amanda Seyfried Workshopping THELMA & LOUISE MUSICAL; Evan Rachel Wood In Talks to Join

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that Amanda Seyfried is in New York, working on a musical. Now, Variety has reported that that she is currently workshopping a musical version of "Thelma & Louise", with Evan Rachel Wood in talks to join the project.

Read the full story HERE.

A "Thelma & Louise" musical has been in the works since 2021 with director Trip Cullman at the helm, and featuring a book by Halley Feiffer and music by Neko Case.

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 American female buddy road crime film directed by Ridley Scott and written by CALLIE KHOURI. It stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a road trip which ends up in unforeseen circumstances. Filming took place from June to August of 1990. The supporting cast include Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.

Amanda Seyfried this week won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her performance in The Dropout.

Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By. She also appeared in Noah Baumbach's upcoming independent feature, While We're Young, with Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts and Adam Driver, opening on March 27, 2015. This summer she will also appear in Joe Wright's Pan for Warner Bros, an origin story of Peter Pan with Hugh Jackman. She recently filmed the lead role in the independent feature, Fathers and Daughters, with Russell Crowe and Aaron Paul. She appeared in the Universal comedy, A Million Ways To Die in the West, opposite Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron, and also voiced the lead in Twentieth Century Fox's animated Epic. She starred as Linda LOVELACE in the Radius TWC's biopic, Lovelace, which premiered at Sundance and for which she received rave reviews.

Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.

