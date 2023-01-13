Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amanda Seyfried Workshopping THELMA & LOUISE MUSICAL; Evan Rachel Wood In Talks to Join

Amanda Seyfried Workshopping THELMA & LOUISE MUSICAL; Evan Rachel Wood In Talks to Join

A “Thelma & Louise” musical has been in the works since 2021, featuring a book by Halley Feiffer and music by Neko Case.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that Amanda Seyfried is in New York, working on a musical. Now, Variety has reported that that she is currently workshopping a musical version of "Thelma & Louise", with Evan Rachel Wood in talks to join the project.

Read the full story HERE.

A "Thelma & Louise" musical has been in the works since 2021 with director Trip Cullman at the helm, and featuring a book by Halley Feiffer and music by Neko Case.

Thelma & Louise is a 1991 American female buddy road crime film directed by Ridley Scott and written by CALLIE KHOURI. It stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a road trip which ends up in unforeseen circumstances. Filming took place from June to August of 1990. The supporting cast include Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.

Amanda Seyfried this week won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her performance in The Dropout.

Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By. She also appeared in Noah Baumbach's upcoming independent feature, While We're Young, with Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts and Adam Driver, opening on March 27, 2015. This summer she will also appear in Joe Wright's Pan for Warner Bros, an origin story of Peter Pan with Hugh Jackman. She recently filmed the lead role in the independent feature, Fathers and Daughters, with Russell Crowe and Aaron Paul. She appeared in the Universal comedy, A Million Ways To Die in the West, opposite Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron, and also voiced the lead in Twentieth Century Fox's animated Epic. She starred as Linda LOVELACE in the Radius TWC's biopic, Lovelace, which premiered at Sundance and for which she received rave reviews.

Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.

Read the full story HERE.



Related Stories
BEDLAM Announces 2023 Season Featuring Two World Premieres Photo
BEDLAM Announces 2023 Season Featuring Two World Premieres
New York theatre company BEDLAM's 2023 season will feature two world premieres, Zuzanna Szadkowski & Deborah Knox’s FALL RIVER FISHING and Talene Monahon’s THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR. See how to purchase tickets!
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Hosts Talkback With NYC School Students Photo
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Hosts Talkback With NYC School Students
On January 11th, NYC public school students and teachers had the unique opportunity to participate in an exclusive conversation with the leads of the critically acclaimed production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG.
Will HERCULES Ever Make It to Broadway? It Could Happen, Says Thomas Schumacher Photo
Will HERCULES Ever Make It to Broadway? 'It Could Happen,' Says Thomas Schumacher
Will Hercules eventually open on Broadway? 'There is an expectation that such things could happen,' explained Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher. 
Jessica Vosk Sets Winter Tour Dates in Washington, D.C. & More Photo
Jessica Vosk Sets Winter Tour Dates in Washington, D.C. & More
Tickets are on sale now for Jessica Vosk's concert tour, with performances in Orem, Utah; Livermore, California; Scottsdale, Arizona and more. 

More Hot Stories For You


Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 BelowOriginal Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 Below
January 13, 2023

Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert will stream live on February 7th at 7:00pm ET. In addition to the live- streamed option, there will also be four in-person performances on February 6th and 7th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATIONRachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATION
January 13, 2023

Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay will reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of ‘John & Jen’ by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance will take place February 9, 2023 at 54 Below. See how to purchase tickets!
Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on BroadwayElizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on Broadway
January 13, 2023

Elizabeth A. Davis, who performed pregnant during the entire Broadway run of 1776, gave birth to a baby girl one day after the show's closing! 
Listen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIESListen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES
January 13, 2023

In his latest episode of Mobituaries, Mo Rocca digs deep into the history of the real funny girl- Fanny Brice. 
McKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in FebruaryMcKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in February
January 13, 2023

McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of WICKED at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14. See how to purchase tickets!
share