Amanda Seyfried Says MAMMA MIA Movie Sequel Will Be 'Better Than The Original'

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amanda Seyfried gushed that the Mamma Mia movie sequel, Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, will be "better than the original."

The film will check in on the characters from the first film, but will also focus on Meryl Streep's character Donna when she was younger. Her younger self will be played by Lily James in the sequel.

Seyfried, who portrays Sophie in both films, says her experience working on this movie was the time of her life.

"I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie," she said. "Everybody's back together and it's been 10 years. There's so much love and so much family that it's infused 100 times in this movie. It was so UNEXPECTED for me."

Like the first film, the sequel will feature a score of ABBA songs, including some reprises of songs featured in the original.

Mamma Mia: HERE WE GO AGAIN hits theaters July 20.

Read more here.





