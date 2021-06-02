Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces in Person Performances in June

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, a modern dance company celebrated for its original and dynamic dance theatre that magnifies humanity through dance, has announced in-person performances and a first look of work in progress Threads at outdoor venues at Open Culture NYC on Friday, June 11, and at Green Afternoon in the East Hamptons on Saturday, July 31. A story of heartbreak, forgiveness, loss, new beginnings, agency and powerlessness, this ensemble piece recognizes the fleeting nature of connections and celebrates the differences and resilience that connect us in isolation and in unity.

While Selwyn had begun the motifs and concepts of Threads before the pandemic, the past year of isolation has worked to bring into focus the value of human connection, and the ability for those threads between us to be mended, woven, torn and re-imagined. Through showcasing these site-specific concepts that emphasize proximity, pattern, energy, and physicalized emotion, the work will weave audiences into the fabric of the performance experience and harness the vulnerability, rawness and emotional depth of experiencing live art again.

Eager to return to live performance in the 21st season of Selwyn's company, she shares, "With each new work, I insist on harvesting a surfeit of raw material. I strive to engage my audience from start to finish and to raise questions and magnify humanity through dance. Threads build bridges, celebrate differences, and connect us," she continues. "We are only as alone as the next knot -- accidental or purposeful. We are meant to be tangled in this dance of our lives, and this new work is a tribute to the grit and resilience of this moment -- a willingness to do the work and to inquire, to sit in uncertainty and ponder what is on the other side."

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

A first look at Threads will be presented to live audiences at both Open Culture NYC on Friday, June 11 at 6:00PM at Green Afternoon in the East Hamptons on Saturday, July 31 at 5:00PM.

Tickets for Open Culture NYC are on sale now for $30 and are available at:

https://amandaselwyndance.networkforgood.com/events/29525-threads-season-preview-open-culture-nyc

Tickets for Green Afternoon start at $150, which includes the performance, wine, hors d'oeuvres, and access to the interactive garden installation. A patron ticket of $250 includes a $100 tax-deductible contribution. Tickets are available at:

https://amandaselwyndance.networkforgood.com/events/29877-green-afternoon-viii

VENUE INFORMATION

Open Culture NYC

East 11th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue

(Enter on Second Avenue)

Nearby subway stations are Astor Place on the 6 train and 3rd Avenue on the L train. Closest bus stop is the 3rd Avenue stop on 11th St.

Green Afternoon VIII

230 Old Stone Highway

East Hampton, NY 11937

REPERTORY NOTES

Threads | A Season Preview

Choreographed by Amanda Selwyn and dancers

Music credit: Rapossa, The Album Leaf, Jacob Gurevitsch, Olafur Arnalds, Christian Loffler, Nu, Santi & Tugce, JP

Scenic and Costume Design: Anna-Alisa Belous

Sound Design: Joel Wilhelmi

Stage Management: Jaimie Van Dyke and Gina Solebello

We are just a moment away from change. Threads will explore what holds us together in isolation and the practice of letting go. This pandemic has brought into focus where priorities are, the value of our human connections, the very fleeting nature of it all, the ties that hold us together and their fragility to pull us apart. Threads is a tribute to the grit and resilience of this moment -- a willingness to do the work and to inquire, to sit in uncertainty and ponder what is on the other side.