Amanda Pietsch Introduces Young Readers To The Joy Of Dance With TIPPY TOES AND TAPPY HEELS

A delightful, rhythmic adventure is tapping its way into the hearts of little readers everywhere with the release of Tippy Toes and Tappy Heels by Amanda Pietsch. This beautifully illustrated children's board book celebrates the energy and joy of dance while teaching the values of teamwork, perseverance, and companionship.

Designed for tiny hands and big imaginations, Tippy Toes and Tappy Heels follows Tippy and Tappy, two lively friends who clickety-clack their way through an energetic, toe-tapping day. Vibrant illustrations and rhythmic storytelling will captivate children as they experience the thrill and movement of dance with every turn of the page. Amanda Pietsch's gender-neutral characters promote inclusivity and invite all children to see themselves in the joy-filled story.

"Tippy Toes and Tappy Heels is about more than dance; it's about finding joy in movement, fostering teamwork, and encouraging young children to love stories," said author Amanda Pietsch. "I hope this book inspires families to make reading time playful, interactive, and full of energy!"

Key Features of Tippy Toes and Tappy Heels:

A sturdy, engaging board book perfect for little hands.

Encourages early literacy development through rhythmic storytelling.

Promotes values of teamwork, perseverance, and fun through dance.

Features a diverse, gender-neutral cast to appeal to all children.

About the Author

Amanda Pietsch comes from a design background and has always dreamed of becoming a children's book author. Their beloved shoe-inspired stories began in fourth grade and have been lovingly updated over time. Amanda enjoys traveling for inspiration, spending time with family, and enjoying life with her dog.

Tippy Toes and Tappy Heels is available for purchase now at Amazon and her Website.