Amanda McBroom Returns to New York With CRIMES OF THE HEART, May 2

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/actress and Cabaret Scenes Magazine cover girl, Amanda McBroom returns to the city she loves....New York....as part of the "Broadway at Birdland" series, with an all new concert "Crimes of The Heart" on Monday, May 2nd, 2022. 7:00 Eastern time. Purchase tickets here.

Amanda will bring to you Musical medicine for these crazy times we live in. The concert will celebrate songs of passion, politics, and just plain love, written by the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Leonard Cohen, and of course......Amanda herself...

Amanda came to the attention of the general public when Bette Midler's version of Amanda's song "The Rose" hit number "1" on the charts. Her songs have been recorded by Barbara Cook, Manhattan Transfer, Judy Collins, Barry Manilow, Olivia Newton John, Anne Murray (the #4 Canadian hit "Anyone Can Do the Heartbreak",) and Kurt Cobain to name a few.

She has received a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy nomination, the Johnny Mercer Songwriter of the Year Award, and the Mabel Mercer Lifetime Achievement Award.

With her writing partner, Michele Brourman, she has written lyrics for 19 Universal Animation features, including the "Land Before Time" series and the "Curious George,' series. In addition, she was also a featured lyricist for the TV classic series "Cop Rock." Amanda has written two musicals, "Heartbeats," and "A Woman of Will," and is lyricist for "Dangerous Beauty," which had its world premiere at the popular Pasadena Playhouse.

In 2017, her "Voices," CD, featuring a duet with country star Vince Gill of her international classic "The Rose," reached #1 on Amazon.com. Her 2021 single, "Send in the Clowns," which was a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, received airplay across the country and London.