Amanda Kloots Comes in Fourth Place on DANCING WITH THE STARS; Watch All of Her Performances

Last night, Amanda Kloots came in fourth place on the 30th Dancing With the Stars!

Throughout the season, Kloots and her partner, Alan Bersten, received praise from the judges and viewers alike, receiving perfect scores on numerous occasions. She also paid tribute to her late husband, Tony-nominee Nick Cordero, who died of COVID-19 in 2020 through her performances, notably receiving a perfect score after performing a contemporary dance to his song, "Live Your Life".

On the final episode, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby was placed in third with internet sensation JoJo Siwa in second. NBA champion Iman Shumpert won the competition.

Currently a co-host on ABC's The Talk, Kloots is the creator the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her theatre credits include "Good Vibrations" on Broadway, "Spamalot" on tour, and "Crazy For You" off-Broadway.

Check out a complete roundup of all of Kloots' performances on the show below!

Viennese Waltz / Paso Doble Fusion to "Never Tear Us Apart" by Bishop Briggs:

Freestyle to "A Sky Full of Stars" by Coldplay:

Contemporary to "Live Your Life - Nick Cordero" by Lenii:

Tango to "Titanium" by David Guetta ft. Sia:

Jazz to "Miss You Much" by Janet Jackson:

Jive to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen:

Argentine Tango to "Paint It, Black" by Ciara:

Viennese Waltz to "Beauty School Dropout" by Frankie Avalon from the movie "Grease":

Paso Doble to "Call Me Cruella" from the movie "Cruella":

Rumba to "You'll Be in My Heart" from the movie "Tarzan":

Cha Cha to "Circus" by Britney Spears:

Foxtrot to "It Had To Be You" by Ray Chew Live!:

Tango to "Dance Again" by Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull:

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless