Amanda Green Talks About Her Upcoming RADIO FREE BIRDLAND Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Green also talked about the importance of voting, how she's handling the pandemic, and more.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 9, he chatted with Broadway composer Amanda Green!

Green will headline a concert with Radio Free Birdland on Friday, September 11 at 7PM ET.

Green discussed the concert in the interview, saying she is "so excited."

"The chance to be in a room and perform live and be with my friends - musician friends and performer friends and my collaborator - it was absolutely thrilling," she said. "For a day we were like 'Oh right! This is what we do. This is what we love.'"

"I've never had the privilege of doing eight shows a week, but I felt like I had just done eight shows," Green said of the concert. "I almost passed out afterwards."

Green went on to address the elephant in the room which is, of course, the fact that no one was in the room for the performance.

She revealed that she wrote an opening number specifically for this concert, called "Playing to an Audience of None."

"Putting it all out there on the stage and getting nothing back is exhausting," she said. "And it feels weird."

Green also talked about what the fans can expect from the show.

"There are new songs, never been performed, from Female Troubles, that Curtis Moore and I have been writing throughout this pandemic," she revealed. "I did a few songs from older shows, a few pop tune covers. One from a new band called Mother Mother, and one 70s classic. I did a song I wrote for my mom."

"It's about 45 minutes," she said. "I usually like to do an hour and fifteen but it's hard to watch anything for an hour and fifteen on this format. So I tried to keep it short."

Throughout the rest of the interview, Green also talked about the importance of voting, how she's handling the pandemic, and more.

Watch the full interview here.

Friday, September 11 at 7pm, Broadway songwriter/performer Amanda Green will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, award-winning singer Natalie Douglas and singer/songwriter Curtis Moore, who is nominated for an Emmy for this year's season of "Mrs. Maisel." James Sampliner will be musical director with Sean McDaniel on drums. In "Amanda Green AF, in Q, With Social D" Ms. Green brings her own exuberant wit and banter in a concert of her funny and moving songs, including special previews from up and coming shows. The hilarious two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer was most recently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed a revised book and lyrics. Amanda is currently writing lyrics for a new musical with Billy Crystal and Jason Robert Brown, as well as Female Troubles, an original musical comedy conceived by Amanda and composer Curtis Moore.

Related Articles