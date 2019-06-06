Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Will Celebrate Stonewall's 50th Through Dance

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and World Pride coming to New York for the first time ever, Labyrinth Dance Theaterpresents Come Back Once More So I Can Say Goodbye,an evening-length theatrical dance concert featuring live original music and choreography, vintage recordings, historic footage, political soundbites and stunning visuals.Artistic Director Sasha Spielvogel's landmark piece tells the story of the gay community in New York City from 1965-1995:from the historic Sip-In at the Julius Bar and the early Gay Rights Movement to the uprising at Stonewall, and through the widespread apathy and abject hysteria of the AIDS crisis, these stunning performances allow us to experience the indomitable resolve of those who defiantly faced the siege against them with humor, bravery and compassion. Come Back Once Morereflects the historic resilience, compassion and heart of the LGBTQ community.Proceeds from the four upcoming performances, June 14th - 17th at The Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater (405 West 55th Street, New York City), will benefit the Ali Forney Center, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, GMHC and Live Out Loud.

"Coming to know those who lived through the AIDS pandemic fosters an appreciation of our forebears as they experienced the passion, dangers, political struggles, loss and hard-earned freedom that epitomized gay life in New York City from 1965 to 1995. It is an opportunity to honor and celebrate the memory of loved ones lost. For younger generations, it is an important and timely reminder that being able to live authentically as an LGBTQ person is historically a very recent thing, not a guaranteed right, and only possible because of the hard-fought battles of those who came before us. Ultimately, this show is about HOPE and LOVE triumphing over HATE. - Sasha Spielvogel, Artistic Director

Our show features thirty-six respected dancers, musicians and actors from all over the world,many of whom have had careers in major dance companies, as solo artists, and on Broadway. A few highlights include: internationally renowned baritone Jose Arturo Chaconand classical saxophonist Javier Oviedo;principal dancers Ramon Flowers(who worked with Maurice Béjart, William Forsythe at the Frankfurt Ballet, and Nacho Duato at the Compañía Nacional de Danza de España), Michael Leon Thomas(The Jamison Project, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Donald Byrd/The Group, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Lar Lubovitch Dance Company), and Dyane Harvey (co-founder of Forces of Nature Dance Theatre); "The Claywoman",Michael Cavadias(Wonder Boy, Difficult People, Girls) as "The Witness"; and Broadway veterans John Herrera(The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Evita, 1776) and Lance Roberts(My Fair Lady, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Peewee Herman Show, Sunset Boulevard).

Invoking both memories of loved ones that should never die, and the promise of hope that always merits tending, Come Back Once More So I Can Say Goodbyeis a visceral tell-all for the maze of emotions known by the gay community in New York City over thirty years of incredible joy and impossible loss. Labyrinth Dance Theater wishes to extend special thanks to the event's host committee - Helen Buford of Julius, the iconic John Cameron-Mitchell, the legendary Terrence McNally, and the historic Tree of Stonewall lore- and Artistic Advisor, the renowned choreographer, Larry Fuller.

Tickets are $40 and available now on EventBriteand TodayTix.$25 Tickets are available for students, seniors and starving artists. To help support the show, there is a crowdfunding campaign on fundly.com.For more information go to www.labyrinthdancetheater.org.

Labyrinth Dance Theater, formed in 1979 by Artistic Director Sasha Spielvogel, is a New York-based classically trained modern dance company whose pieces focus on social justice and dignity. Their works create personal, psychological, and spiritual journeys that portray the frailty and nobility of the human condition. The ensemble has played London, Paris, Edinburgh, St. Petersburg (Russia), India and of course, New York.





