Alton Fitzgerald White To Perform At Rising Ground's Annual Gala

While New York Real Estate firms are typically feted for their designs in commercial and residential development, OPEN Impact Real Estate founders Lindsay Ornstein and Stephen Powers are being honored at Rising Ground's 2023 Annual Gala with the "Champion for Children" Award, for their work building a culture of giving back in New York. The Gala takes place on March 9 at The Metropolitan Club in Manhattan.

Kemberly Richardson, a multi-Emmy Award winning journalist for WABC 7 New York will co-host the evening with Chuck Nice, comedian, actor, TV radio, and podcast host. The evening will include a special musical performance by Broadway's Alton Fitzgerald White. Always a heartwarming feature of a Rising Ground gala will be the personal stories told by a few of the individuals who have been helped by this award-winning nonprofit's innovative programs to overcome adversity.

Alan Mucatel, Executive Director of Rising Ground, noted that OPEN Impact Real Estate is receiving the "Champion for Children" Award for its corporate culture that far exceeds the typical 'good corporate citizen' model: "Lindsay, Stephen, and their entire team align themselves with clients who want to help improve the communities they develop and invest in. They do this so well because OPEN Impact's staff is made up of professionals from social work, government, and nonprofit, who all share the common goal of supporting mission-driven organizations looking to make a positive social impact through their work. Today, with skyrocketing mental health challenges across the city and nation, we need more companies like OPEN Impact to step up and help."

The Rising Ground Annual Gala, held at the historic Metropolitan Club at 1 East 60th Street, Manhattan, begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $1000. Proceeds raised at the gala will go directly toward programming to help support early childhood programs, foster care, family stabilization, intimate partner violence prevention, health care, mental health services, juvenile justice, and programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit Rising Ground.org.

Alton Fitzgerald White captivates audiences whenever and wherever he performs. The triple talented singer, actor, dancer has starred in six smash Broadway hits! He made his Broadway starring debut as John in Miss Saigon, then moved on to the more aggressive role of The Hawker in The Who's Tommy, the hit rock-opera. Next was the popular Broadway show Smokey Joe's Café which led to his West End debut in the original London company of the smash hit. Alton then landed the coveted starring role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime: The Musical. Alton originated the role of Mufasa in the 1st National Tour (The Gazelle Tour) of Disney's The Lion King. After just over a year of touring, Alton was invited to take over the role in the Broadway company. Disney invited Alton to re-create the role of Mufasa for a record breaking, sit-down company at The Mandalay Bay in Viva Las Vegas. After a phenomenal year in Vegas, he was again invited back into the Broadway company. October 2012 marked the release of his critically acclaimed album "Disney My Way!" After a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in The Lion King, Alton released his book, MY PRIDE: Mastering Life's Daily Performance, published by Disney Editions.

About Rising Ground

Rising Ground, which changed its name in 2018 from Leake & Watts, is a leading nonprofit human services organization, currently operating more than 50 programs at sites across all New York City boroughs and Westchester County, and employing a workforce of nearly 1,600 people. Daily, it provides children, adults, and families with the resources and skills needed to rise above adversity and positively direct their lives. Rising Ground won the prestigious New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Award in 2014. Founded as an orphanage in 1831, Rising Ground has been at the forefront of supporting evolving community needs and has become a leader in utilizing result-driven, evidence-based practices. Today, the organization's work is a positive force in the lives of more than 25,000 children, adults, and family members. For more information, visit RisingGround.org.