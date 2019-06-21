Alliance for Positive Change Announces Kiki Ball Benefit

On Saturday, June 29, The Alliance for Positive Change, in partnership with Performance Space New York and Metrosource, will present a Kiki Ball to benefit Alliance programs that help New Yorkers to feel better, live better and do better.

This year marks 25 years of collaboration between Alliance and Performance Space New York.

You can sponsor a young adult's ticket to the Kiki Ball. General admission tickets are $5, and VIP tickets are $25.

Emerging out of the historical House and Ballroom community, the underground Kiki scene is a highly organized and creative youth-led organization that centers around so-called houses, with complex kinship structures that function as vital support systems. The scene is best known for its lavish balls, where performers present their unique looks and movement styles, competing in different categories for their respective houses.

"Our annual Kiki Ball is an extravagant opportunity for self-expression and celebration, and with a backdrop of positivity and safe-sex messaging," said Sharen Duke, Executive Director and CEO of Alliance. "It is fitting that we mark LGBT Pride month with an event that is both energetic and empowering."

This year's theme of the Kiki Ball is "Club Kid," featuring music by DJ Legendary Byrell Juicy. Icon Snookie Juicy is serving as the Kiki Ball's host and commentator.

Parked outside the Kiki Ball will be Alliance's new state-of-the-art mobile healthcare van, "Alliance on the Move," which will provide free HIV tests and other health services. The mobile van is part of Alliance's Summer of Testing campaign, which supports free HIV testing and prevention, health care, and harm reduction services.

The Alliance for Positive Change transforms lives of New Yorkers living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. We help people access medical care, manage addiction, escape homelessness, get back to work, and find community. By addressing the underlying issues that contribute to poor health, Alliance's individualized, full-service approach and harm reduction philosophy help New Yorkers lead healthier, more self-sufficient lives. At Alliance, we believe everyone deserves the chance to feel better, live better, and do better. Learn more at www.alliance.nyc.





