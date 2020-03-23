All Signature Theatre Performances Cancelled Through the Beginning of June

In response to guidance from the CDC and state and local authorities, Signature Theatre has made the decision to close its doors to the public through the beginning of June.

"We are grateful to everyone for working with us to minimize the financial impact on the Theatre, our artists and our staff," said Signature Theatre's Managing Director Maggie Boland. "This is a rapidly evolving situation and Signature will update our plans as necessary. We will continue to follow the guidance of local and state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

"We look forward to producing again at the appropriate time and I know that Signature will be stronger than ever," said Signature Theatre's Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "We have survived a lot over the past 30 years and look forward to opening our doors to everyone in the near future as we navigate these uncharted territories."

Patrons who hold tickets for cancelled performances of Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes will be able to experience this sold out production in an innovative way with streaming video. In the coming week, Signature Theatre will release a high-quality video of the production that was filmed at the final performance.

The remainder of the 2019/20 Season is impacted as follows:

Camille Claudel will be moved to the 2020/21 Season. Dates will be announced later this spring/summer.

Nijinsky's Last Dance will be postponed to this summer. Dates will be announced at a later time.

Hair will be postponed to this summer. Dates will be announced at a later time.

Not A Day Goes By: Signature Turns 30 cabaret originally scheduled in June/July 2020 has been cancelled due to the other changes in the schedule.

Several other public events and education programs have been postponed or cancelled. For more full details about the closure, including options for current ticket holders please visit SigTheatre.org/COVID19

Due to cancelled and postponed programming, ticket sales have been impacted, and a gift of any size will help Signature Theatre pay its dedicated staff as they work throughout the closing. To make a donation contact us at 571 527 1828 or development@sigtheatre.org or donate online at SigTheatre.org/Support





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You