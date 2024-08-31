All But 6 Broadway Shows Will Go Dark for Election Night 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As we near the 2024 election, stars from across the theatre world are getting vocal about the importance of getting involved in the coming months. At a recent launch for Broadway for Harris, Tony winner Billy Porter said: "Humanity is on the ballot. Democracy is on the ballot. Please don't be complacent. Please show up."

And show up the theatre community will on November 5, 2024, because most Broadway shows have announced that they will not have performances that Tuesday.

On election night, only Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Left on Tenth, McNeal, The Outsiders, The Roommate, and Suffs will hold performances. The other 30 running shows will be dark for the day, most adding performances on Monday, November 4.

