Alison Preece To Join The Poet Acts As Producing Director And Actress

The Poet Acts announced today that Alison Preece, NYC-based actress and producer, will join the company as Producing Director, effective immediately.

Ms. Preece worked as an Associate Producer for Mark Roberts (Mike & Molly, Two and a Half Men) for two of his most recent plays, Livin' the Dream and Hollywood Zombies. She also worked as Assistant Director for Matthew Penn on Mother of the Maid at The Public, a NYT Critics'-pick production starring Glenn Close. She has mounted a number of staged readings around the city and has a background in Public Relations and Marketing, in the corporate, non-profit, and art worlds.

As an actress, Ms. Preece has appeared in a number of regional and NYC theatre productions, including as Corie in Barefoot in the Park at Clove Creek Dinner Theatre, and will be making her Off Broadway debut this summer with Lenore Skomal's The Exes on Theatre Row. She has been awarded Best Actress at a number of festivals, including Manhattan Theatre Source's EstroGenius Festival. She can be seen in upcoming pilots from Donutshop Productions and DreamDoc Media as well as short horror film ALEX (Martine Emille Pressents) and feature film Japanese Borscht (Eric Rivas/Diamond Minds).

"We are so thrilled to have Alison on board," says Tomer Adorian, Artistic Director and co-founder of the New York City-based theatre company. "Not only does she bring a deep understanding of the NYC theatre world, having worked with some heavy weights, but her background in PR and marketing will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a company."

Danielle Bourgeois, co-founder and prior co-Artistic Director of The Poet Acts, will transition to an active position on the company's Board of Directors.

The Poet Acts programming includes the Pause & Play series, featuring original short plays, monologues and music linked together with a single theme. The company has worked with Young Patrons of Lincoln Center with educational programming on Absurdist Theatre. Their critically-acclaimed production of Maybe Tomorrow, hailed by the New York Times as "a comedy that plays with notions of reality and theater, persistently upending perceptions," will be debuting Off Broadway in 2020.

The company will be presenting a workshop production of a new play by Max Mondi, Personhood, at HERE Arts Center this summer, directed by Mr. Adorian. The play, which examines notions of identity and how we relate to one another in a post-gender, technologically driven world, will feature Ms. Preece in one of the roles.

"The Poet Acts represents everything I stand for as an artist - supporting other artists, doing quality work, and sharing stories that deepen our understanding of the human condition," says Ms. Preece. "They have an impressive history and I'm filled with gratitude and excitement to be a part of their future. Let's make some theatre!"





