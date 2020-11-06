Alison Luff and Matt Magnusson's Big Sur Bound Releases Debut Single 'Rise'
“Rise" was written as an anthem of internal protest.
Big Sur Bound, which consists of members Alison Luff and Matt Magnusson, recently released their debut single "Rise" last week across all digital platforms. "Rise" was written as an anthem of internal protest, a call for each of us to be the highest version of ourselves we can be, which would allow us to achieve our highest manifestation as a collective. During the uncertainty of these days and weeks that follow the election, the message of "Rise" is clear: Use your voice, follow your heart, lead with your conscience. It may seem like we are in our darkest hour with no end in sight, but we "can't rise up until we fall down." Big Sur Bound is a complete blend of their own individual styles of music and is best described as a synergistic expression of their love for one another.
Listen below on Spotify!
Apple Music/ iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1535313443?ls=1&app=itunes
Amazon:
https://music.amazon.com/albums/B08L382GYL?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&trackAsin=B08L36RS2M
