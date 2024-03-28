Alison Luff Takes Over Our Instagram for Opening Night of THE WHO'S TOMMY!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to rock and roll, the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY officially opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre!

Follow along as Alison Luff, who stars as 'Mrs. Walker,' takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram channel for behind-the-scenes action on opening night of the iconic rock opera! Get an exclusive glimpse of the star-studded red carpet and a rare POV from the theater wings. It's time to tune in, turn on, and rock out with that classic 'Pinball Wizard' magic!

Get a first look at The Who's Tommy below!

About Alison

Alison Luff most recently portrayed the role of Jenna in Waitress. She starred as Rachel in the original Broadway production of Escape to Margaritaville. She previously appeared in the Broadway Revival of Les Miserables as Fantine. She has been seen on Broadway as Miss Honey in Matilda. Prior, she spent the year starring as Elphaba on the 1st Nat'l tour of Wicked. Broadway credits include: Scandalous, Ghost, and Mamma Mia! Alison is also passionately a part of the singer/songwriter duo known as The Bones which she founded with her husband Matt Magnusson in the fall of 2015. Instagram: @bigsurboundofficial @alisonLuff

About The Who's Tommy

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.



The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.



With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.



Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.