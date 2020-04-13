Ali Stroker, Ryann Redmond and More to Be Featured In Gualtieri & Sisco's First Season Of DRAW THE CIRCLE WIDE

"Draw the Circle Wide," a new, dynamic video series celebrating diversity and representation, premieres this Wednesday, April 15 on YouTube. Created by songwriters Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco, each episode features conversations with actors from Broadway, film, and television. The writers then craft a new song for the guest artist, inspired by their interview.

Until now, Western arts have had a limited view of the "everyman" (a moniker with clear problems of its own). Lyricist Tom Gualtieri said, "We want to expand the default everyman to include all genders, abilities, races, and identities. Giving voice to more stories allows audiences to see themselves represented and helps us understand that our thoughts, feelings, and fears are universal."

"Draw the Circle Wide", which will be released as a series on YouTube, shines a spotlight on a diverse array of performers with each episode dedicated to a single, inspiring artist. Gualtieri & Sisco's interviews with the artists are intercut with the creation process of a song written just for them - a song putting them at the center of the story. The first season will include Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker (Spring Awakening, Oklahoma!), Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy, The Inheritance), Ryann Redmond (Bring it On, Frozen), and Cindy Cheung (Iowa, "13 Reasons Why").

You can view the series trailer below!

Gualtieri & Sisco met at the prestigious BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop in 2003 and have been collaborating ever since. Together, they have written Falling to Earth and are currently working with book writer Michael Zam ("Feud") on a musical adaptation of Henry James' The Wings of the Dove. They also starred in Sisco's award-winning plays, BAIT n' SWISH. Early on, they made a commitment to inclusive casting, but the idea of using their talents as a songwriting team to highlight important issues of diversity came after years of conversation with fellow creative and performing artists.

"Our initial intention was to release the series with the song premiere at the end of each episode," said composer David Sisco. "Tom and I made the decision to release the interviews first since our recording session was canceled due to the pandemic. We will be releasing the songs at a later date through Yellowsound Label, as they are a generous supporter of the project."

The first episode - featuring Ali Stroker - drops on Wednesday, April 15. New episodes will be released on successive Wednesdays: Jonathan Burke (April 22), Ryann Redmond (April 29), and Cindy Cheung (May 6). Subscribe to Gualtieri & Sisco's YouTube Channel for notifications.





