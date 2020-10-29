Ali Ewoldt Stops By Today's Episode Of TAKE A BOW Podcast

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Ali Ewoldt takes a bow in today's episode of Take A Bow! with Tony-nominee Sydney Lucas and fellow Broadway kid Eli Tokash.

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Ali Ewoldt joined the podcast to share stories about her career. The star soprano of Phantom Of The Opera gave listeners useful tips to help warm up their voice and tips on how to take care of it while doing 8 shows a week. Speaking of 8 shows a week, the teenage hosts and Ali also talked about the fun of doing more than 8 shows a week! Recently, Ewoldt did a drive-in theatre performance of Phantom of the Opera that she explained to listeners. On top of this, Ali shares stories from her time in The King and I, Phantom, Les Miserables, West Side Story at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, her time in Disney Land playing Princess Jasmine, Secret Garden benefit concert with co-host Eli Tokash, and more. While theatre has been Ali's love since childhood, she went to study at Yale University for Psychology, which she believes has helped her tremendously as an actress. Tune in for her in depth perspective on all of these amazing topics!

Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

