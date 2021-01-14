Alex Brightman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lesli Margherita, and More Take Part in AS THE CURTAIN RISES Reunion

The Broadway Podcast Network is reuniting the cast of Broadway's First-Ever Digital Soap Opera, AS THE CURTAIN RISES, for a live event with the cast.

On Thursday, January 14 at 8:00 pm join cast members Alex Brightman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lesli Margherita, Sarah Stiles, Michael Urie, Lilias White, and surprise guests at BPN.FM/Live.

AS THE CURTAIN RISES episodes are available every Thursday wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and www.BPN.FM/ATCR. This event celebrates and supports the work of The Actors Fund.

Written by Dori Berinstein (CEO Broadway Podcast Network, The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert, AS THE CURTAIN RISES stars Michael Urie (Grand Horizons) and Ashley Park (Netflix's Emily in Paris, Tony Award-Nominee Mean Girls) as a musical theater husband and wife writing dynamo who have been chased by mega producers James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award-Winner Aladdin) and Lillias White (Tony Award-Winner The Life) for the rights to their latest musical extravaganza. Contracts are negotiated by their clever, but VERY green Agent George Salazar (Be More Chill), and super diva Sarah Stiles (Tony Award-Nominee Tootsie, Hand to God) is desperate to star and get her boyfriend, Ramin Karimloo (Olivier and Tony Award-Nominee, Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera) a role too. But that is up to the casting director, Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), or is it? Renowned director/choreographer Ariana DeBose (The Prom Film, Hamilton, Summer) is attached, but may set new budget records with her ambitious vision. Queen Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical) keeps the Broadway community in-the-know with her Tweeting and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) provides impressive script doctoring. Plus cameos from all around the theater community, including everyone's favorite waiter from Sardi's. Guiding us through it all, complete with irreverent commentary, is narrator extraordinaire Alex Brightman (Tony Award-Nominee Beetlejuice).