Alanis Morissette and JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast To Host The Biden Victory Fund Broadway Benefit

The benefit will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT.

The Broadway cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, with seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, will be hosting a virtual Broadway fundraising event to benefit the Biden Victory Fund, on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 8:00-9:00PM ET (5:00-6:00PM PT). Featuring performances, conversations, and messages from special surprise guests, this officially sanctioned Biden Victory Fund Event supports the BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT campaign to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of The United States of America. Tickets are available from $25.00, at bit.ly/JLPforBiden.

"I couldn't be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team," said Alanis Morissette. "Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support TRUE democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family."

"Our show is all about encouraging action and making your voice heard," said Price, Tiwary and David, who serve as Event Chairs alongside attorney and Broadway investor Andrew Byrnes. "So, we are thrilled to be adding our voice to the Biden-Harris chorus this election season, and we hope to inspire Americans to exercise their right to vote this November. We are indeed fighting for the soul of our country, and the cast of Jagged Little Pill is full of heart and soul."

Contribution Levels for the Event are: Supporter: $25; Advocate: $100; Sponsor: $250; Champion: $1,000; and Co-Host: $10,000 (write/raise), which includes a virtual meet & greet with the cast of Jagged Little Pill.

An exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Morissette's seminal album of the same name - which celebrates the 25th Anniversary of its release this year - JAGGED LITTLE PILL features an original story by Academy Award-winning writera??Diablo Codya??(Juno, Tully) that takes a fearless look at what it means to be alive in 21st century America. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) , JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened to critical acclaim on December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, receiving a "Critic's Pick" from The New York Times, who describes the musical as "redemptive, rousing and real... Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." Variety hails the show as "Triumphant! Not Since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." Rolling Stone awards the production "Four stars! JAGGED LITTLE PILL burns with passion. It's essential medicine that must be swallowed and enjoyed so we can be cured. I want to see it again, and again."

JAGGED LITTLE PILL features Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui ("Apesh*t"; "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys)a??and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winnera??Tom Kitta??(Next to Normal, American Idiot). Starring as The Healys - a seemingly perfect family, who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community - are two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Outer Critic's Circle Honoree Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater. Completing the Broadway cast are Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

