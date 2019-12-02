Alanis Morissette Announces Tour Celebrating 25 Years Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced that she will be embarking on a 31-date North American tour which kicks off June 2nd, 2020 in Portland, OR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. It will hit cities like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping in Nashville, TN on July 25th, 2020 an she'll be playing all her biggest hits along the way. Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage and also appearing Liz Phair. Presales for the tour will begin on December 10 at 11 AM local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th at 11 AM local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages will be available starting with the presale. With each transaction, fans will receive an instant grat download of "Reasons I Drink" and a digital download of Alanis' new album SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, upon its release on May 1st. For tickets and more information, please visit https://alanis.com/.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 11th at 11 AM local time until Thursday, December 12th at 12 PM local time through Citi's Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Alanis also released her new song, "Reasons I Drink" today via Epiphany Music. Get it here! "Reasons I Drink" was co-written by Alanis and Michael Farrell (Morrissey, Macy Gray) and produced by Alex Hope (Troye Sivan, Ben Platt, Tove Lo). The track comes off Alanis' highly anticipated ninth album, SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, due out May 1st. This will be Alanis' first original album since 2012's HAVOC AND BRIGHT LIGHTS. On December 4th, catch Alanis' debut television performance of "Reasons I Drink" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Alanis is also being honored with the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award at their ceremony on December 12th in Los Angeles.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL will be making its debut on Broadway this Thursday, December 5th at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Featuring lyrics by Alanis and music by Alanis and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). JAGGED LITTLE PILL is a breathtaking new musical inspired by the themes and emotions revealed in Alanis Morissette's album of the same name. Variety notes "[a]lways engaging, often moving and even rousing, the show boasts dramatic interest and integrity on its own theatrical terms." For tickets, please visit telecharge.com.

Alanis Morissette 2020 Tour Dates:

June 02, 2020 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 03, 2020 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

June 05, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

June 07, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

June 09, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

June 10, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 12, 2020 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

June 13, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

June 14, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

June 17, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 20, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 21, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

June 23, 2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 26, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 27, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

June 28, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

July 01, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 02, 2020 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 03, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 06, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 08, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 09, 2020 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

July 11, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 16, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 18, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23, 2020 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

July 24, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena





Related Articles