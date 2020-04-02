Alan Menken Reveals He Is Writing A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM Musical for Broadway, ENCHANTED Sequel & More!
Stage and screen legend Alan Menken might be contained to his home like the rest of us, but he's certainly keeping busy! In a recent talkback with Young Artists of America, the composer revealed that he is hard at work with Stephen Schwartz on a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, titled Disenchanted.
Menken is also making a musical out of the 2006 film A Night at the the Museum, which he says is "almost ready for a reading now."
Also on his list of projects is writing new music for the stage version of Hercules, the Disney+ prequel of Beauty and the Beast, and the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, on which he his working with Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.
Alan Menken is a Disney legend who has won more Academy Awards than any other living individual, including eight Oscars with 4 for Best Score and 4 for Best Song; 11 Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year for "A Whole New World"); and 7 Golden Globes. He is best known for his work on Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Pocahontas, Enchanted, and Tangled, as well as the onstage musicals Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol and Sister Act. He is currently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new live action version of The Little Mermaid.
