Alan Cumming's Club Cumming Will Launch Series of Virtual Variety Shows

The lineup for the first show will be unveiled next week and ticket details are coming soon.

Alan Cumming has announced via Instagram that his club, Club Cumming, is launching a series of virtual variety shows.

"I'm so excited that we are starting a series of virtual variety shows so the spirit and talent of the [Club Cumming] family will live on even though we can't actually open our doors in reality," he writes in the photo's caption.

Club Cumming is a bar and nightclub in the East Village. It frequently hosts cabaret events, Broadway-style shows, dance parties and drag performances. Celebrities, especially Broadway actors, often make pop-up appearances there. The club opened in 2017 and is co-owned by actor Alan Cumming and promoter Daniel Nardicio, who founded it with the owners of the space's previous establishment.

