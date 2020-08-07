Alan Cumming's Club Cumming Will Launch Series of Virtual Variety Shows
The lineup for the first show will be unveiled next week and ticket details are coming soon.
Alan Cumming has announced via Instagram that his club, Club Cumming, is launching a series of virtual variety shows.
"I'm so excited that we are starting a series of virtual variety shows so the spirit and talent of the [Club Cumming] family will live on even though we can't actually open our doors in reality," he writes in the photo's caption.
The lineup for the first show will be unveiled next week and ticket details are coming soon.
Check out the announcement below!
I'm so excited that we are starting a series of @clubcumming virtual variety shows so the spirit and talent of the @clubcumming family will live on even though we can't actually open our doors in reality. Stay tuned! Next week our first show will be unveiled. Tickets deets and line up coming soon!
A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) on Aug 5, 2020 at 10:00pm PDT
Club Cumming is a bar and nightclub in the East Village. It frequently hosts cabaret events, Broadway-style shows, dance parties and drag performances. Celebrities, especially Broadway actors, often make pop-up appearances there. The club opened in 2017 and is co-owned by actor Alan Cumming and promoter Daniel Nardicio, who founded it with the owners of the space's previous establishment.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...