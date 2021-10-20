Alan Cumming to Present Virtual Author's Talk on New Memoir With The National Arts Club

The National Arts Club will welcome back acclaimed actor, singer, activist, and New York Times bestselling author Alan Cumming on Tuesday, November 16 at 7:00 PM (ET) for a virtual author's talk about his new memoir Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life.

Witty, cutting and clear-eyed, the work focuses on Cummings's relationships-to family, fellow actors, his career, his significant others, his homeland, his adopted country, and ultimately himself-beginning with the story of his divorce from his wife and ending with his marriage to his now-husband Grant.

Cummings appears in conversation with Foster Hirsch, author, film historian, and the Lambs Club host for Film and Theatre.

Click here to register for free.