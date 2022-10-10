Ajkun Ballet Theatre to Present THE NUTCRACKER in November

Multi-award choreographer Chiara Ajkun's rendition of Tchaikovsky's ballet performed by the dancers of the Ajkun Ballet Theatre is coming to the Rudolf Nureyev Space at Ballet Arts Center for Dance in New York City November 26-December 18, and the Linda Kelly Theater in Westchester December 2-3.

The Nutcracker is great for creating memories. The story of sweet little Clara, her toymaker uncle and a Nutcracker toy that transforms in a prince has captivated viewers of all ages for years. Filled with funny battles with the mice and flavors from a worldwide journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Chiara Ajkun's version for Ajkun Ballet Theatre is wonderful for children and adults alike and completed by complimentary photos with the cast and a post-performance chat with the artists.

Tickets are available online: The Nutcracker