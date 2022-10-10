Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ajkun Ballet Theatre to Present THE NUTCRACKER in November

Filled with funny battles with the mice and flavors from a worldwide journey to the Kingdom of Sweets, Chiara Ajkun's version is great for children and adults.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Ajkun Ballet Theatre to Present THE NUTCRACKER in November

Multi-award choreographer Chiara Ajkun's rendition of Tchaikovsky's ballet performed by the dancers of the Ajkun Ballet Theatre is coming to the Rudolf Nureyev Space at Ballet Arts Center for Dance in New York City November 26-December 18, and the Linda Kelly Theater in Westchester December 2-3.

The Nutcracker is great for creating memories. The story of sweet little Clara, her toymaker uncle and a Nutcracker toy that transforms in a prince has captivated viewers of all ages for years. Filled with funny battles with the mice and flavors from a worldwide journey to the Kingdom of Sweets. Chiara Ajkun's version for Ajkun Ballet Theatre is wonderful for children and adults alike and completed by complimentary photos with the cast and a post-performance chat with the artists.

Tickets are available online: The Nutcracker


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Tennessee Theatre Announces Single Tickets On Sale For HAMILTONTennessee Theatre Announces Single Tickets On Sale For HAMILTON
October 10, 2022

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre have announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on October 24, 2022, at 10am.
Actors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Announces Its 35th Season ProductionsActors' Playhouse At The Miracle Theatre Announces Its 35th Season Productions
October 10, 2022

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced five (5) new Mainstage and four (4) Musical Theatre for Young Audiences shows for their upcoming 2022-2023 season that marks its 35th anniversary. Since 1988, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has provided South Florida with exemplary regional theatre and developed local performers that have moved onto the stages of Broadway. 
Andrea Bocelli Announces Special Guests For Australian Tour Commencing In 2 WeeksAndrea Bocelli Announces Special Guests For Australian Tour Commencing In 2 Weeks
October 10, 2022

One of the world's greatest classical stars, ANDREA BOCELLI, commences his highly anticipated tour of Australia in 2 weeks. 
The Washington Pavilion Presents SPOOKY SCIENCEThe Washington Pavilion Presents SPOOKY SCIENCE
October 10, 2022

The Washington Pavilion will host our annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ballet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW In Association With The Skyra FoundationBallet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW In Association With The Skyra Foundation
October 10, 2022

Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is producing entirely original works, beginning with a World Premiere: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater.