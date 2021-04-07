Aisha Jackson, Alyssa Fox, Chondra Profit-Ardrey and More to Take Part in A SYMPHONY OF BLOOMINGDALE

Bloomingdale School of Music will present a virtual community concert and spring benefit A Symphony of Bloomingdale: In the Key of Hope on Tuesday, April 13, 2020 at 7pm.

A Symphony of Bloomingdale honors Erika S. Floreska, Bloomingdale School of Music Executive Director from 2014-2020, for her achievements in expanding access to arts education, and celebrates the power of music and our talented & dedicated community!

There are several ways to participate, including donating to the benefit, entering the raffle, or attending one of the Bloomingdale spring events. The evening will be broadcast via Zoom, to register or purchase a raffle ticket, please visit bsmny.org/springbenefit.

Each year, Bloomingdale School of Music organizes a spring benefit punctuated with inspiring perfor-mances by BSM students and faculty. This year, New York City Council Member Helen Rosenthal will provide remarks. The event will include songs from Rent and The Wizard of Oz, with performances by Alyssa Fox (Frozen, Wicked), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), as well as Bloomingdale's Broadway Ensemble, Senior Flute Choir, and Van Lier and Arena/D'Eletto Fellows. There will also be an appearance by Chondra Profit-Ardrey (The Lion King). The raffle features an opportunity to win a video message from five-time Emmy Award-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). This annual event raises money for Bloomingdale's programs and Student Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships for students who otherwise would not be able to afford it, and this year is more important than ever.

The benefit also honors members of society who have shown a commitment to high-quality music access. In her tenure at Bloomingdale, Erika S. Floreska raised over $1M for capital improvements to the 100+ year old brownstone including new air conditioning, upgraded percussion room, 2nd floor, and new pianos in the future. She connected BSM to the external community through new educational partnerships with local schools, head start and retirement communities as well as securing performance opportunities for BSM students throughout NYC. She expanded access through these partnerships, and extensive performance series by BSM's acclaimed faculty provide free of charge to neighbors, family and friends. Her tenure was bookended by the 50th Anniversary concert in her first year where BSM was founded, and TV Makeover of the Concert Hall and backyard in her last year.

"During the last 56 years, New York City has moved through so many chapters of triumph, sorrow, and uncertainty, but Bloomingdale has been here through it all as a pillar for music, learning, joy, and community," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music. "Music is not only a vital form of creative expression but a form of support and inspiration, that brings us together every day. I am thrilled to bring our community together to celebrate the power of music, and to honor my predecessor Erika Floreska for her incredible work moving the school forward into its next chapter and creating art access for young people across her career. I hope you are able to join us for this special night."

Program

Somewhere Over the Rainbow performed by Bloomingdale's Senior Flute Choir featuring Alyssa Fox

Seasons of Love performed by Bloomingdale's Broadway Ensemble featuring Aisha Jackson

An appearance by Chondra Profit-Ardrey

Performances by Bloomingdale's Van Lier and Arena/D'Eletto Fellows

Name: Julian Walther

Performance Selection: Beethoven Romance in F Major

Original Artist/Composer: Ludwig V. Beethoven

Name: Aaron Nichols

Performance selection: "Boats against the current"

Original artist/Composer of the selection: Aaron Nichols

Name: Layton (Yang) Zhang

Performance Selection: Gardens in the Rain

Original Artist/Composer: Jardins Sous La Pluie Debussy

Name: Alexa N. Carmona

Performance Selection: A Song Without Words

Original artist/Composer: Felix Mendelssohn

"This spring, after a year of many challenges, our annual gala celebrates Erika S. Floreska, a steadfast supporter and wonderful friend," said Ken Michaels, Board President, Bloomingdale School of Music. "Erika gave so much to our community in her six years as Bloomingdale's Executive Director. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her tenure and her continued ties to our community while raising much-needed funds to support scholarships for Bloomingdale students."

"The Bloomingdale Community is a special and unique hidden gem in New York City. It was a great honor to lead this organization through a time of tremendous growth setting the stage for a bright future ahead. I'm so grateful to be honored this evening and help support the core mission of BSM - expanding access to high quality music education. Music impacts lives and communities in a powerful way, and we need that more than ever as we emerge from this pandemic," said honoree Erika Floreska.

Everyone is invited to join Bloomingdale for an evening filled with music and the celebration of the community. All proceeds go towards supporting and providing access to Bloomingdale's music programs.

$20 - Entry to A Symphony of Bloomingdale and Bloomingdale Sticker

$50 - Entry to A Symphony of Bloomingdale and Bloomingdale Tote bag

$100 - Entry to A Symphony of Bloomingdale and Bloomingdale Sticker and Tote bag

$500 - Andante Sponsor - Includes listed above as well as: Greeting message in program - eighth page

$1,000 - Allegro Sponsor - Includes listed above as well as: Greeting message in program - half page

$2,500 - Presto Sponsor - Includes benefits above as well as: Listing as a presenting sponsor for a BSM Event between March 2021 - February 2022 (Listed in all marketing materials and mentioned as a sponsor during that event)

$5,000 - Chair Sponsor - Includes benefits above as well as: Invitation to Fall 2021 Student Scholarship Brunch and Concert (virtual or in backyard, safety permitting)

$10,000 - Notes Chair Sponsor - Includes benefits above as well as: Curated private concert for 4 people in Bloomingdale Backyard (Summer 2021)

Patrons can purchase raffle tickets, which also grant entry to the benefit. To purchase raffle tickets, visit RallyUp. Prizes include:

Personal Video Message from Tituss Burgess

Win a chance to receive a personalized message for yourself or a loved one from Tituss Burgess, star of Broadway and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Treat Yourself: One-Night Stay in a 4 Star NYC Hotel

Enjoy a one-night stay in a 4 Star hotel in Manhattan - you choose the date!

Value: Up to $500

Music Lovers Treat 1: Private Concert in Bloomingdale's Backyard

Enjoy a private concert this summer or fall in Bloomingdale's recently renovated backyard for up to 4 of your family and close friends. Our team will work with you to curate your dream program!

Music Lovers Treat 2: Apple AirPods Pro

Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode for hearing what's happening around you. A customizable fit for all-day comfort. Magic like you've never heard.

Value: $250