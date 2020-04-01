Aimie Atkinson Will Perform a Live-Streamed Concert Today, April 1

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

West End star Aimie Atkinson will perform an exclusive live streamed concert on Wednesday 1st April at 6:30pm.

The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation.

Tickets to watch the live stream are £7.50 and can be purchased up to an hour before the broadcast.

You will be sent the link to watch via email to watch the live stream approx 30 minutes prior to the performance. Please also check your junk mail folder.

Purchase tickets at https://www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/event/leave-a-light-on-aimie-atkinson-live/.





