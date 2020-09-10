Ailey Extension Online Offers Cornucopia Of Classes With Respected Teachers

Special Offerings on September 19 with Celebrated Ailey Dancer Linda Celeste Sims.

Ailey Extension invites people around the globe to fall into dance with a variety of classes, special workshops and a kids & teens series starting in September. Students of diverse ages, backgrounds and levels are welcome to enjoy learning dance moves and enhancing fitness under the instruction of New York City's top dance professionals with a cornucopia of virtual offerings.

On September 19, aspiring dancers will have the special opportunity to join one of the most recognized leading dancers of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Linda Celeste Sims, for a special Modern Dance Workshop. A recipient of the prestigious Dance Magazine Award and noted for her lyrical musicality, agile extensions, and graceful jumps, Linda will explore with participants the process of self-expression as they gain a better understanding of technique and performance.

Acclaimed instructor Richard Martinez returns to help dancers get moving during a virtual Zumba Workshop on September 19. The high energy, body toning, dance fitness party will help participants embrace dance as a fun and effective form of exercise.

In observance of National Yoga Month students are also encouraged to simultaneously focus on their mind, body, and spirit during a weekly Vinyasa Yoga class with Pilin Anice. Each Tuesday at 9am EDT, Pilin leads students through a series of coordinated movements flowing with breath from one pose to the next.

Ailey Extension's Kids & Teens Online program returns with a roster of highly sought-after instructors - including Ailey dancer Linda Celeste Sims - to help children develop a love of dance at a young age. Creative Movement allows three and four-year-olds a chance to explore their own creativity and body movement while kids ages 5-12 and teens ages 13 and up can learn the fundamentals of ballet, hip-hop and/or Horton techniques as they develop coordination and individuality with their movements.

To keep dancing with Ailey without having to leave your home, please visit aileyextension.com to find further information, including how to register for Ailey Extension's over 30 weekly classes and workshops. In addition to joining in the dance, be inspired by viewing other offerings as part of Ailey All Access, including performances, conversations and short films created by the Ailey dancers. For an extended period of time, enjoy a free on-demand streaming of Alvin Ailey's must-see American masterpiece Revelations from a 2015 broadcast of an Ailey at Lincoln Center performance that also includes Wayne McGregor's sumptuous Chroma, Ronald K. Brown's Grace, and Robert Battle's humorous, high-flying Takademe. Marking 60 years of inspiring audiences across the world, the soul-stirring Revelations pays homage to the rich African-American cultural heritage in an uplifting celebration of the human spirit that is needed now more than ever.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS AND CLASSES FOR ADULTS

Richard Martinez is returning to Ailey Extension to burn up the dance floor with his unique style for a total body workout. Get ready for a high energy cardio, body toning, fun fitness dance party open to all levels. Saturday, September 19 from 11:30am-12:30pm.

As one of the most recognized leading dancers of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Linda Celeste Sims is noted for her lyrical musicality, agile extensions, and graceful jumps. Treasured for her power and gracefulness, Linda executes movement with absolute precision accompanied by memorable performances. Open to all levels, this workshop will begin with a modern dance warm-up followed by an in-depth study of movement and choreography. Students will gain a better understanding of technique and explore the process of self-expression. Saturday, September 19 from 1:30pm - 3pmEDT.

Each Tuesday at 9amEDT Pilin Anice leads students through a series of coordinated movements with transitions using breaths to flow from one pose to the next. Her teaching style helps beginner and experienced students alike practice yoga basics as they work on improving coordination and fitness while developing a calm mind. You will leave class feeling grounded and joyful!

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS & TEENS

Kids & Teens Online is open to children of all genders and experience levels. Each class takes into consideration the abilities of the age group to create an environment that fosters learning skills and boosts confidence while being taught by the city's top instructors. Session I runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 25; Session II runs from Nov 1. - Dec. 13.

CREATIVE MOVEMENT (Ages 3-4) - Sundays, 9:00-9:45amEDT

Jessica Whelan will help you celebrate your child's natural ability to move in an expressive way while laying the groundwork for dance technique. Students will develop body awareness, rhythmic understanding, and muscle memory through weekly fun exercises that will explore their own creativity.

INTRO TO BALLET (Ages 5-6) Sundays, 10:00-10:45amEDT

Therese Wendler will introduce students to the ballet vocabulary while progressing at the barre, developing coordination through combinations.

INTRO TO HIP-HOP (Ages 5-7) Sundays, 9:00-9:45amEDT

Erin Finley will lead your kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

BALLET FOR KIDS (Ages 7-9) Sundays, 11:00-11:45amEDT

Therese Wendler will further students' ballet vocabulary while progressing at the barre, developing coordination through combinations.

HIP HOP 4 KIDS (Ages 8-9) Sundays 10:00-10:45amEDT

Keith Alexander will lead kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

JUNIOR BALLET (Ages 10-12) Saturdays, 12:00-1:00pmEDT

Linda Celeste Sims will progress students at the barre, develop coordination through combinations, develop flexibility, and grow their ballet vocabulary.

EXTENDED JUNIOR BALLET (Ages 10-12) Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30pmEDT

Dawn Hillen shares the inspiring beauty and technique of ballet with your young people. In every class, the students will experience a series of stretches, ballet positions, and dance movements that will encourage their flexibility, balance, strength, coordination, musicality, and joy of performing to music.

JUNIOR HIP-HOP (Ages 10-12) Sundays, 11:00-11:45amEDT

Keith Alexander will lead your kids through the fundamentals of hip-hop, developing coordination and musicality while building on basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

JUNIOR HORTON TECHNIQUE (Ages 10-12) Saturdays, 1:30-2:30pmEDT

Karen Arceneaux will teach the fundamentals of the Horton technique using dance exercises to expand on flexibility, strength and musicality. Dancers are introduced to a class format that focuses on posture, placement, and coordination.

TEEN BALLET (Ages 13-17) Sundays, 12:00-1:00pmEDT

Linda Celeste Sims will progress students at the barre, develop coordination through combinations, develop flexibility, and grow their ballet vocabulary with an emphasis on correct posture and proper alignment.

TEEN HIP-HOP (Ages 13-17) Sundays, 1:00-2:00pmEDT

Keith Alexander will build on your kids' understanding of the fundamentals of hip-hop, coordination, and musicality while moving through basic body isolations, precision, and performance quality.

In addition to these exciting workshops, Ailey Extension offers more than 30 weekly classes in several different dance and fitness techniques, including ballet, hip hop, yoga, West African, Pilates and many more. For the complete schedule of livestream and on-demand classes or to register, visit aileyextension.com/keepdancing.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You