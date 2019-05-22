Ailey Extension Celebrates NYC Dance Week, June 13-22

This June, Ailey Extension invites New Yorkers to celebrate dance onstage and off when NYC Dance Week returns Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 22, coinciding with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Lincoln Center engagement June 12-16, 2019. Throughout the annual citywide festival, Ailey Extension will offer over 25 free* dance and fitness classes for adults of all experience levels at The Joan Weill Center for Dance - New York's largest building dedicated to dance and the official home of Ailey. As a bonus, the entire family can come together on the dance floor during NYC Dance Week for a lively celebration of music, dance, and oral traditions with a free West African Family class with Maguette Camara on Friday, June 14 at 6:30pm.

Fulfilling Alvin Ailey's belief that "dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people," Ailey Extension welcomes NYC Dance Week participants of all levels and backgrounds to learn new techniques, socialize with other New Yorkers, and experience the rich history of Ailey at its official home in the dance capital of the world. During the 10-day celebration, Ailey Extension will offer a diverse array of free dance and fitness classes daily, including Horton (the modern dance technique seen in Alvin Ailey's masterpiece Revelations), Hip-Hop, Ballet, Masala Bhangra, Samba Afro Brazilian, NY Style Mambo, Theater Dance, and Salsa, among others. New students can take up to two participating classes for free, and returning students will receive a free class with the purchase of a 10-class card.

Movers of all ages can join the NYC Dance Week celebration during Ailey Extension's free West African Family Class with Maguette Camara on Friday, June 14 at 6:30-8pm. Kids and adults can engage in an energizing and uplifting celebration of West African dance and cultural traditions, all accompanied by live djembe and dundun drumming.

In addition to experiencing the magic of Ailey through exciting dance and fitness classes, New Yorkers can celebrate NYC Dance Week with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at Lincoln Center June 12-16. The seven-performance engagement features three distinct programs - Bold Visions, Trailblazers, and Timeless Ailey - which include the world premiere of Darrell Grand Moultrie's Ounce of Faith and the return of hip-hop pioneer Rennie Harris' breakout premiere Lazarus. Special performances during the season include The Ailey Spirit Gala benefit celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Ailey School, a special Father's Day matinee featuring excerpts from over a dozen treasures by Alvin Ailey, and an evening honoring dance-world legend Carmen De Lavallade. For more information on Ailey's Lincoln Center season, click here.

To view Ailey Extension's complete NYC Dance schedule, visit www.aileyextension.com/nycdanceweek. New students must present a downloadable NYC Dance Week voucher for all classes at The Ailey Studios, available here.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT AILEY EXTENSION

Guest Artist Series: Yannick Lebrun Workshop

Friday, May 31 at 7:30-9pm

Before he takes the stage at Lincoln Center in recent premieres, returning favorites, and Ailey's signature masterpiece Revelations, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Yannick Lebrun will bring his versatile style and limitless lines to the Ailey studios for a one-night-only Contemporary Modern Dance Workshop. A former Ailey School scholarship student and Ailey II company member, Lebrun will guide intermediate and advanced dancers through a dynamic and inspiring class featuring Modern and Horton technique influences.

Ailey Extension WorldPride Celebration: All Styles Vogue Workshop with Cesar Valentino

Saturday, June 22 at 5-7pm

Ballroom Vogue icon Cesar Valentino will lead a celebratory all-levels Vogue workshop that will get participants popping, dipping, and spinning with grace and precision. After a jazz warm-up, dancers will strut their stuff and learn the fundamentals of runway modeling before having a Mini Ball for students to put what they've learned to the test. Ball categories include Best Vogue Performance, Best Runway Performance, and Best Dancewear, and winners will receive trophies and other prizes exclusively designed by Cesar Valentino. Slip into your heels, don your pride colors, and hit the dance floor to become your most confident, fabulous self in this welcoming and inclusive workshop.

*New students may take up to (2) free classes; all subsequent classes require payment (2 classes for $38 - Ailey Intro Offer). Returning students will receive a bonus class with purchase of a 10-class card during this period.





