Ailey Closes 2019-2020 New York City Center Engagement With New Year's Eve Revelations

Celebrate the beginning of 2020 with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's final performances of the 2019-2020 holiday engagement at New York City Center.

A New Year's Eve performance on Tuesday, December 31st at 7:00 pm will feature Darrell Moultrie's exuberant Ounce of Faith, Donald Byrd's provocative Greenwood, and the iconic Renee Robinson returning to perform in Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations.

After ringing in the new year, on Wednesday, January 1st at 7:30pm audiences can spend New Year's Day taking in an All New program of a selection of the season's new works including Ailey's first-ever Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' Ode, Camille A. Brown's quietly lyrical City of Rain, Lar Lubovitch's Fandango and Aszure Barton's BUSK.

After New Year's Day, Ailey's closing week at New York City Center continues with final performances of world premieres Ode (Jan 2, Jan 4 eve) and Greenwood (Jan 4 eve), company premieres City of Rain (Jan 5 mat) and BUSK (Jan 5 mat) and new productions Divining (Jan 4 mat and eve) and Fandango (Jan 2, Jan 4 eve) in their entirety. Additional performances this week include highlights of Ailey Classics (Jan 3), an evening of works from each of Ailey's three artistic directors - Alvin Ailey, Judith Jamison, and Robert Battle (Jan 4 mat), and four final chances to see Revelations (Jan 2, Jan 3, Jan 4 mat, Jan 5 eve) before the season comes to a close.

On Sunday, January 5th at 7:30pm Ailey's New York City Center engagement ends with a celebratory one-night only performance of season highlights. This dynamic performance on what would have been Alvin Ailey's 89th birthday features excerpts of works from throughout the season as well as the Cunningham Centennial Solos and Mr. Ailey's beloved Revelations in their entirety. Don't miss Ailey's final New York City Center performances before the Company embarks on a coast-to-coast United States tour from February 4 - May 10.

Let the spirit of Ailey's powerful performances inspire you to take steps towards your New Year's wellness resolutions at Ailey Extension's real classes for real people. On January 4th from 3pm to 5pm all are welcome to learn the rich history of Alvin Ailey's signature style in a special Intro to Ailey Classics workshop led by world-renowned former Ailey dancer Sarita Allen.

For more information, visit alvinailey.org.





